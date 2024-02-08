Aucas vs Nacional: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Aucas and Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aucas and Nacional will face each other in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores first-stage qualifications games at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda on Thursday.

After finishing fifth in Liga Pro, the Ecuadorian side will begin their new domestic campaign in March, while Juan Pablo Pampido's men are winless (D2 L2) in their four games in the Paraguayan Primera Division games so far this season.

The winner between Aucas and Nacional Asuncion will face Colombian side Atletico Nacional in the second stage.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aucas vs Nacional kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda

The Copa Libertadores match between Aucas and Nacional Asuncion will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, February 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aucas vs Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanyol and Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial).

Team news & squads

Aucas team news

Jeison Medina could join Cristhoper Zambrano in attack, with Luis Canga and Carlos Rolon likely to be paired at centre-back.

Aucas possible XI: Resendez; Gonzalez, Canga, Rolon, J. Mina; Mejia, A. Mina, Carcelen, Cano; Medina, Cristhoper Zambrano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cabezas, Castro, Lanzillota, Resendez Defenders: Canga, Carabali, Cuero, Garcia, Mohor, Pizarro, Rolon Midfielders: Arboleda, Batalla, Briones, Cano, Carcelen, Cruz Gonzalez, Guzman, Jaramillo, A. Mina, J. Mina, Munoz, R. Perlaza, P. Perlaza, Sanabria, Vega, Carlos Zambrano, Zova Forwards: Blanco, Espinosa, Medina, Ordonez, Tobar, Cristhopher Zambrano

Nacional team news

Argentine forward Ignacio Bailone is likely to join compatriot Nazareno Bazan in attack, with Juan Fernando Alfaro and Edgardo Orzusa in the middle.

Nacional possible XI: Silva; Blasi, Ojeda, Benegas, Nunez; Caballero, Juan Fernando Alfaro, Orzusa, M. Gonzalez; Bazan, Bailone.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Galarza, Peralta Defenders: Gimenrez, Ojeda, C. Nunez, Blasi, E.Duarte, Vargas, Benegas, F. Gonzalez, Rivas Midfielders: Juan Fernando Alfaro, Orzusa, Velazco, Meza, M. Gonzalez, Arza, Caceres, Santacruz, A. Gonzalez, Gaona, Juan Luis Alfaro, Avalos, Figueredo, J. Duarte, J. Gonzalez, J. Nunez Forwards: Bailone, G. Caballero, L. Gonzalez, D. Duarte, Bazan, Morel, Arevalo, T. Caballero

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time Aucas and Nacional Asuncion will face each other across all competitions.

