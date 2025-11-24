How to watch Auburn vs Oregon NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks are set to square off Monday night in a regular season showdown at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, a matchup that should reveal quite a bit about where both programs stand.

For Oregon, this feels like a major measuring stick. The Ducks are fresh off an 87-75 rivalry win over Oregon State on Nov. 17, but outside of that matchup, they really haven't been pushed. They've played all four games on their home floor and never managed to cover the spread as favorites, which raises a few eyebrows heading into a neutral-site test.

Auburn, meanwhile, has been juggling challenges of its own. Steven Pearl stepped into the driver's seat right before the season tipped off, taking over for his father Bruce Pearl, who had become synonymous with the program’s rise in a football-first school. His promotion came out of nowhere and set quite the tone to open the year.

As if that wasn't enough, the Tigers were dealt a gut punch when star forward Keyshawn Hall, who had been averaging a monstrous 23.3 points and 11 rebounds, went down with a lateral foot sprain during their clash with then No. 1 Houston on Nov. 16. Auburn still pushed the Cougars to the brink, falling 73-72 despite entering as 7.5-point underdogs. There is no official timeline on Hall’s return, but it looks like the Tigers will have to navigate the coming stretch without him.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Oregon NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Auburn vs Oregon: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers will face off against the Ducks in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Auburn vs Oregon on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and Ducks live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Auburn vs Oregon team news & key performers

Auburn Tigers team news

Auburn has been putting points on the board at a blistering pace, pouring in 93.4 per game, which sits inside the nation’s top 20. The Tigers are knocking down half of their shots from the floor and sitting at 32 percent from deep. On the defensive end, they’ve kept opponents to 69.6 points per outing while limiting teams to 40.9 percent shooting and 32.2 percent from long range.

Before his injury, Keyshawn Hall had been the engine of this squad, putting together a monster stat line of 23.3 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 assists, a steal and nearly a block a night. Tahaad Pettiford has chipped in steady production at 10.8 points, 2.6 boards and 3.4 assists, while KeShawn Murphy has been a force around the rim with 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Defensively, the Tigers have stood tall, keeping four of their first five opponents from crossing the 72-point mark.

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon, on the other hand, has been a bit more methodical. The Ducks are averaging 74.3 points while shooting 40.4 percent overall and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. Their defense has been dependable, giving up only 66.5 points per game and holding foes to 38.3 percent shooting and 30.8 percent from three.

Inside, Nate Bittle has carried a massive load, putting up 18.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, three blocks and 1.5 assists per contest. Jackson Shelstad has been electric in the backcourt, averaging 18.3 points and five assists, while Takai Simpkins has supplied outside scoring with 14 points per game and a 33.3 percent clip from deep.