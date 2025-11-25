How to watch Auburn vs Michigan NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines stroll into the Player's Era Festival with a flawless 4-0 mark and a bit of early-season swagger. Their most impressive outing so far came on the road against TCU, where they survived a tight four point battle. Like many power-conference programs, Michigan dove headfirst into the transfer portal, stocking up on fresh talent for Head Coach Dusty May as he settles into his second season in Ann Arbor.

On the other side, the No. 22 Auburn Tigers are piecing things together after waving goodbye to four double digit scorers from last year. The biggest loss was star big man Johni Broome, who put up 18.6 points per night before landing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Even with those departures, Auburn’s remodel has been smoother than expected.

They are still firmly inside the Top 25 and have blended holdovers with high quality transfers to build another dangerous unit. Their lone stumble came against top ranked Houston. With Bruce Pearl stepping aside, his son Steven Pearl now handles the reins, guiding a Tigers squad determined to stay in the national conversation.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Michigan NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Auburn vs Michigan: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers will face off against the Wolverines in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Auburn vs Michigan on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Wolverines live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Auburn vs Michigan team news & key performers

Auburn Tigers team news

The Tigers will have to navigate the opening stretch of this showcase without Keyshawn Hall, their headline transfer and last year’s scoring leader at UCF. He has been sidelined by an ankle issue, putting his early season eruption on pause after torching opponents for 23.2 points per night through his first four outings. Auburn will lean heavily on Keshawn Murphy, a bruising 6'10 senior who arrived from Mississippi State. He has settled in as a reliable presence in the paint, averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 boards. Sophomore guard Tahaad Pettiford, who flirted with the NBA Draft last spring, has returned to form as a steady backcourt playmaker, contributing 10.8 points and 3.4 assists.

Auburn checks in at No. 23 overall in KenPom's ratings, built on the strength of a top twenty offense and a defense ranked 40th nationally. They tend to slow the game down compared to Michigan, sitting around 140th in tempo. Keyshawn Hall (23.2 PPG) is doubtful; Simon Walker, who dropped 15 points in his lone appearance, remains out.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan expects major production from Yaxel Lendeborg, a rugged 6ft9in forward who transferred in after dominating at UAB. He averaged a double-double last season and has carried that momentum to Ann Arbor, leading the Wolverines with 15.0 points per game while adding a sharper three point stroke at 1.5 makes per night.

Fellow newcomer Morez Johnson Jr., a powerful 6ft9in sophomore from Illinois, has also hit the ground running with 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. Freshman guard Trey McKenney, a former McDonald's All American, has quickly become their most dangerous perimeter scorer, posting 10.8 points per game. The Wolverines sit 15th in the KenPom rankings, fueled by a top ten defense and a fast paced approach that has them inside the nation's top fifty in tempo.