How to watch Auburn vs Houston NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's a heavyweight clash on the hardwood Sunday afternoon as the top-ranked Houston Cougars roll into the Yellowhammer State to lock horns with No. 22 Auburn in a marquee early-season showdown.

These two programs cross paths once again after last year's shocker, when Auburn marched into Houston and stole a statement win that propelled both squads toward eventual Final Four runs. The stakes feel just as high this time around, but the circumstances have shifted.

Houston (3-0) has opened its campaign exactly as Kelvin Sampson would have drawn it up. With several key names returning from last year's national title game push and a freshman class buzzing with upside, the Cougars have handled business with ruthless efficiency.

Three mid-major opponents have stepped up, and all three have been brushed aside by double digits, including a 33-point dismantling of Oakland in their latest outing. Although they haven't truly been pushed yet, Houston comes into this one looking every bit like a No. 1 team.

Auburn (3-0), meanwhile, enters a new era after Bruce Pearl's retirement just over a month ago. With Johni Broome and several other key contributors from last season gone, the Tigers are rebuilding on the fly and embracing the future under Steven Pearl.

Their opener nearly went sideways in an overtime scare against Bethune Cookman, but the Tigers have steadied themselves since then and begun to look more like a legitimate Top 25 outfit. Now, with Houston coming to town, Auburn has a golden chance to make an early-season statement and prove they're still a force to be reckoned with.

Auburn vs Houston: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers will face off against the Cougars in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Legacy Arena at BJCC Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Auburn vs Houston on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Auburn and Houston live on ESPN nationally.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Auburn vs Houston team news & key performers

Auburn Tigers team news

Auburn, on the other hand, brings a high-octane offense to the table, ranking 39th in the country at 94.3 points per contest. The Tigers are dominating the glass with 48.7 rebounds per game, 14th nationally, and getting just enough playmaking with 15 assists per night. Defensively, they’re holding opponents to 69.7 points, good for a respectable 143rd. Keyshawn Hall has been the centerpiece of their attack, posting monster numbers at 24.3 points and 11 rebounds while leading a group that boasts six double-digit scorers.

KeShawn Murphy, Sebastian Williams-Adams, Elyjah Freeman, Kevin Overton, and Tahaad Pettiford all provide steady scoring, while Emeka Opurum, Filip Jovic, Kaden Magwood, Abdul Bashir, and Blake Muschalek round out Steven Pearl's rotation. Auburn is shooting 48.8% from the field, though their perimeter game hasn’t fully fired yet—they average seven made threes per game and a 28.4% mark from deep. At the stripe, the Tigers sit at an even 71%, right around the national middle ground.

Houston Cougars team news

Houston enters this matchup leaning heavily on its defensive steel, as the Cougars rank second nationally by giving up just 50 points per game. While their offense hasn’t fully clicked yet—sitting 278th in scoring at 72.7 points per outing, they've made up for it with strong rebounding (41.3 boards per game) and steady ball movement. Emanuel Sharp has been the tone-setter, averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, while Kingston Flemings (15.7 points, 4.7 assists) and Joseph Tugler (10 points, 4.3 boards) provide reliable support.

Milos Uzan chips in with balanced production across the board, and Houston's deep rotation, featuring the likes of Chris Cenac Jr., Chase McCarty, Isiah Harwell, Mercy Miller, Kalifa Sakho, Ramon Walker Jr., Kordel Jefferson and Cedric Lath, gives Kelvin Sampson plenty of versatility. The Cougars shoot 43.3% from the field and average eight made threes per game, though their 28.6% clip from long range leaves room for growth. At the free-throw line, Houston has been solid, converting 74.3% of its attempts.