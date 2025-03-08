How to watch today's Auburn vs Alabama NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide enter their showdown with top-seeded Auburn having stumbled in four of their last six outings. With the regular season wrapping up, there’s no shortage of stakes as these fierce SEC rivals clash for the second time this year.

Auburn, fresh off a rare conference setback, hosts Alabama after claiming victory in Tuscaloosa earlier in the campaign. For the Crimson Tide, this matchup presents a golden opportunity to bolster their NCAA Tournament résumé and stake a claim for a No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have already locked up the No. 1 seed for next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, where they’ll kick off their campaign in the quarterfinals on March 14 against the 8, 9, or 16 seed. A win here would etch Auburn into the record books with a 16th SEC triumph and a 28th regular-season victory, the former tying for sixth-most in league history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Alabama NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Auburn vs Alabama: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn vs Alabama on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn's dominance on the scoreboard is reflected in its impressive +472 scoring margin, outpacing opponents by an average of 15.8 points per contest. The Tigers rank fifth in the nation with an 85.0 points-per-game average while holding teams to 69.2 points per outing, placing them 94th defensively. The Tigers also holds a clear edge on the glass, winning the rebounding battle by 5.4 boards per game. The Tigers haul in 34.5 rebounds per contest (54th in college basketball), limiting opponents to just 29.1 per game.

Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford delivered a breakout performance on Tuesday night, dropping a team-high 19 points while draining a career-best six of his ten attempts from beyond the arc in his first-ever start at Texas A&M. Pettiford has found his groove, averaging 20.0 points over his last two outings. He erupted for 21 points, four assists, and two rebounds in Auburn’s historic road triumph at No. 17 Kentucky—its first win at Rupp Arena since 1988—clinching the program's fifth regular-season SEC title on March 1.

Against ranked opponents, Pettiford has been remarkably efficient, posting 15.6 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and an impressive 44.6 percent from deep in 13 such matchups.

Alabama Crimson Tide news & key performers

Alabama boasts the most prolific scoring offense in the nation, pouring in an average of 91.1 points per game. They lead all teams with 16 games surpassing the 90-point mark and have cracked triple digits on eight occasions this season.

Sitting sixth in the NCAA NET rankings and tied for third nationally with nine Quad 1 victories, the Crimson Tide remain a formidable force. Graduate senior Mark Sears, the SEC's second-leading scorer, is putting up 19.5 points per game while also ranking second in the conference with 4.97 assists per outing.