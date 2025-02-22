How to watch today's Auburn vs Georgia NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Georgia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) will aim to snap a seven-game losing streak on the road when they visit the Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) at Neville Arena this Saturday. Meanwhile, Auburn will look to extend its dominance in SEC play, especially on home turf, where they’ve been nearly unstoppable.

In their previous clash, Georgia pushed Auburn to the limit, falling just short in a narrow two-point defeat on home soil. However, expectations are lower this time around as the rematch shifts to Neville Arena, where the Tigers are overwhelming favorites. The struggling Bulldogs are anticipated to have a tough time handling Auburn’s home-court advantage.

Auburn vs Georgia: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn vs Georgia on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Auburn vs Georgia play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn is coming off a hard-fought 67-60 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday, with Johni Broome leading the charge, scoring 16 points. A strong contender for the Wooden Award for National Player of the Year, Broome will face a tough test against Georgia's stout defense. With Asa Newell guarding the paint, Broome will likely orchestrate the offense from the high post while aiming to bolster his stats. So far, he’s averaging an impressive 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and nearly 3 blocks per game.

Georgia Bulldogs news & key performers

On the flip side, Georgia is reeling from an 87-74 defeat to Missouri on Saturday. Freshman standout Asa Newell was the lone bright spot, posting 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists in a solid all-around performance.

Newell, who has already garnered NBA lottery buzz ahead of the 2025 draft, showcased his top-tier potential in the first matchup with Auburn, notching 16 points and 10 boards against Broome. The big question now: Can Newell replicate that performance on the road against an Auburn squad firing on all cylinders?