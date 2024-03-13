Atletico Madrid vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to overturn a one-goal deficit when they play host to Inter in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

Last month, the Italian giants gained the advantage in terms of picking up a 1-0 victory in the opening leg of the knockouts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan will be played at Estadio Metropolitano - commercially known as Civitas Metropolitano - in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET on Wednesday, March 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US, and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti boss Diego Simeone will be hopeful of having Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez in the matchday squad, but Thomas Lemar, Cesar Azpilicueta and Vitolo are sure to miss out due to injuries.

In case Gimenez is not passed fit, Gabriel Paulista and Stefan Savic would stand in line to occupy a central defensive role, with Nahuel Molina likely to start ahead of Marcos Llorente on the right wing.

Alvaro Morata can be joined in attack by Memphis Depay, while Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul and Koke are sure starters in the middle.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Depay, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Inter team news

Marko Arnautovic, who scored the winner in the first leg, is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Carlos Augusto picked up a calf injury in last weekend's win at Bologna. The duo will join Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi in the treatment room.

Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi could bring in Federico Dimarco to replace Augusto at left wing-back, with Benjamin Pavard and Stefan de Vrij starting over Yann Bisseck and Francesco Acerbi at the heart of the defence.

In attack, Lautaro Martinez is expected to be partnered by Marcus Thuram, with the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan marshalling the midfield.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 20, 2024 Inter Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League August 11, 2018 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Inter Milan International Champions Cup August 27, 2010 Inter Milan 0-2 Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup

Useful links