Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atleti and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord resume their Champions League duties atop Group E when they clash at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a 3-2 victory over Cadiz, Diego Simeone's men have won all three league games since they were held by Lazio in their Champions League opener.

Meanwhile, the Dutch visitors extended their winning run to six games in all competitions with a 3-1 league win against Go Ahead Eagles, currently topping the group courtesy of beating Celtic 2-0 in September.

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EDT Venue: Metropolitano Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EDT on October 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, fuboTV and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Alvaro Morata is back after serving a domestic ban in the Cadiz win. So Angel Correa will be expected to make way despite his brace at the weekend, with Antoine Greizmann to start alongside Morata.

Although Rodrido De Paul made it to the bench the last time out, Memphis Depay will need to be assessed ahead of the Feyenoord game, while Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu and Reinildo are ruled out through injuries.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Saul, Koke, Llorente, Galan; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Feyenoord team news

Last season's red card in the Europa League quarter-finals will see Santiago Gimenez serve the second game of his two-match ban across European club competitions.

With Ayase Ueda leading the attack, Yankuba Minteh and Igor Paixao are likely to be deployed in support at either flanks.

Having picked up a knock in the Celtic win, Luka Ivanusec is unavailable for selection here. In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, Timon Wellenreuther would continue to deputise in goal.

Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Stengs, Paixao; Ueda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Sas Defenders: Hancko, Trauner, Beelen, Hartman, Lopez, Geertruida, Nieuwkoop Midfielders: Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van den Belt, Zachiel, Timber, Milambo, Lingr Forwards: Ueda, Stengs, Ivanusec, Paixao, Sauer, Dilrosun, Jahanbakhsh, Minteh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 8, 2021 Feyenoord 2-1 Atletico Madrid Club Friendlies

