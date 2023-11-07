Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

Having played out a 2-2 draw the last time out, Atletico Madrid are set to welcome Celtic for a Champions League meeting at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.
The Spanish side are unbeaten in Group E, but were dealt with a shock 2-1 league loss to Las Palmas last Friday.
Still without a Champions League win this term, Brendan Rodgers' men enter the game on the back of a 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at Ross County.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Metropolitano Stadium
The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Celtic will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm ESTT on November 7 in the United States (US).
How to watch Atlético vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, ViX+ and CBS Sports Network.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
It will be up to the front pair of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata to lead the attack once again, as Memphis Depay is set to miss out.
Midfielders Samuel Lino and Thomas Lemar are also out injured, whereas Rodrigo De Paul is suspended for the tie.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa
Celtic team news
The visitors will be without the likes of Reo Hatate, Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada on account of their respective knocks.
One of David Turnbull and Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo should fill in for Hatate in the middle, with Kyogo Furuhashi set to lead the line of attack.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain
|Defenders:
|Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|Iwata, Kwon, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Tilio, Maeda, Palma
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 25, 2023
|Celtic 2-2 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|November 30, 2011
|Celtic 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Europa League
|September 15, 2011
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celtic
|UEFA Europa League