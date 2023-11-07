This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

Anselm Noronha
UEFA Champions League
team-logo
Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano
team-logo
WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Celtic Champions League 2324ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Atlético MadridCelticUEFA Champions LeagueAtlético Madrid vs Celtic

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having played out a 2-2 draw the last time out, Atletico Madrid are set to welcome Celtic for a Champions League meeting at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

The Spanish side are unbeaten in Group E, but were dealt with a shock 2-1 league loss to Las Palmas last Friday.

Still without a Champions League win this term, Brendan Rodgers' men enter the game on the back of a 3-0 Scottish Premiership win at Ross County.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 7, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Metropolitano Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Celtic will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ESTT on November 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlético vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ViX+Watch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, ViX+ and CBS Sports Network.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

It will be up to the front pair of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata to lead the attack once again, as Memphis Depay is set to miss out.

Midfielders Samuel Lino and Thomas Lemar are also out injured, whereas Rodrigo De Paul is suspended for the tie.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Vitolo
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Celtic team news

The visitors will be without the likes of Reo Hatate, Stephen Welsh and Liel Abada on account of their respective knocks.

One of David Turnbull and Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo should fill in for Hatate in the middle, with Kyogo Furuhashi set to lead the line of attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, Kwon, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Tilio, Maeda, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 25, 2023Celtic 2-2 Atletico MadridUEFA Champions League
November 30, 2011Celtic 0-1 Atletico MadridUEFA Europa League
September 15, 2011Atletico Madrid 2-0 CelticUEFA Europa League

Useful links