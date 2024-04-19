Atletico San Luis vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news

Atletico San Luis will take on Toluca in the Liga MX at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Friday. Toluca are second in the standings, three points behind leaders Club America. San Luis are at the other end of the table in 14th place.

Toluca were on an unbeaten run which lasted eight matches, and it was ended by Club America with a 5-1 defeat. San Luis have struggled to pick up wins this season. They have managed just two wins in their last 13 matches.

Atletico de San Luis vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Andres Iniestra and Léo Bonatini remain doubtful for the upcoming game due to injuries. Vitinho and Óscar Macías have already been ruled out of the fixture with injuries.

San Luis possible XI: Rodriguez; Moreno, Dominguez, Bilbao, Cruz; Castro, Dourado, Guemez; Sanabria, Boli, Galdames.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Boli, Gonzalez

Toluca team news

Toluca remain without the services of Valber Huerta as the Chilean international is recovering from a knee injury.

They will field their strongest lineup in this game as they try to close the gap to the league leaders. Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/10/23 Toluca 3 - 1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 26/02/23 Toluca 2 - 0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 22/08/22 Atlético San Luis 1 - 0 Toluca Liga MX 13/02/22 Atlético San Luis 0 - 1 Toluca Liga MX 26/09/21 Toluca 1 - 2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX

