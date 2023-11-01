Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis will welcome Liga MX leaders Club America to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Wednesday.The visitors have a five-point lead over Tigres at the top of the standings, whereas San Luis are currently holding onto their fifth place after 14 games.

San Luis have registered just one win in their last five matches and will have their task cut out against the league leaders in the mid-week clash. Club America are unbeaten since their defeat in the first game of the season. That run has now lasted 13 fixtures and there seems to be no stopping them at the moment. They are also on a six-game winning run and that is expected to continue.



San Luis vs America kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 11pm ET Venue: Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The game between San Luis and America will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 11pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Luis vs America online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

Dieter Villalpando has four assists to his name and will be a key component in the San Luis midfield.

San Luis have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against the leaders and will hope to field their strongest lineup.

San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Villalpando, Guemez, Dourado; Murillo, Bonatini, Kilmowicz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

America team news

Star striker and club captain Henry Martin is once again set to lead the line for Club America.

The involvement of Nestor Araujo and Diego Valdes is uncertain due to injuries.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Castillo, Chavez; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Suarez, Rodriguez; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 América 1 - 2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX May 2023 Atlético San Luis 1 - 3 América Liga MX February 2023 Atlético San Luis 1 - 3 América Liga MX September 2022 América 3 - 0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX February 2022 América 2 - 3 Atlético San Luis Liga MX

