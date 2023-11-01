This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

GOAL
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez
team-logo
Watch on Vix
Atlético San Luis América Apertura 2023 Liga Mx@Getty
Liga MXAtlético San Luis vs AméricaAtlético San LuisAmérica

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis will welcome Liga MX leaders Club America to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Wednesday.The visitors have a five-point lead over Tigres at the top of the standings, whereas San Luis are currently holding onto their fifth place after 14 games.

San Luis have registered just one win in their last five matches and will have their task cut out against the league leaders in the mid-week clash. Club America are unbeaten since their defeat in the first game of the season. That run has now lasted 13 fixtures and there seems to be no stopping them at the moment. They are also on a six-game winning run and that is expected to continue.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Luis vs America kick-off time

Date:November 1, 2023
Kick-off time:11pm ET
Venue:Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The game between San Luis and America will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 11pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Luis vs America online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

Dieter Villalpando has four assists to his name and will be a key component in the San Luis midfield.

San Luis have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against the leaders and will hope to field their strongest lineup.

San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Villalpando, Guemez, Dourado; Murillo, Bonatini, Kilmowicz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders:Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez
Midfielders:Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
Forwards:Bonatini, Zaldivar

America team news

Star striker and club captain Henry Martin is once again set to lead the line for Club America.

The involvement of Nestor Araujo and Diego Valdes is uncertain due to injuries.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Castillo, Chavez; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Suarez, Rodriguez; Martin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2023América 1 - 2 Atlético San LuisLiga MX
May 2023Atlético San Luis 1 - 3 AméricaLiga MX
February 2023Atlético San Luis 1 - 3 AméricaLiga MX
September 2022América 3 - 0 Atlético San LuisLiga MX
February 2022América 2 - 3 Atlético San LuisLiga MX

Useful links