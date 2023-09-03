Atletico San Luis vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis will take on Atlas in a Liga MX clash on Sunday at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The hosts will climb to the summit of the table with a win, as they are only a point behind the top two teams in the league with a game in hand. The visitors are placed eighth in the standings and will be looking to climb up the table with a win over San Luis.

San Luis have won three games in a row and have kept back-to-back clean sheets. They will be confident of taking on Atlas' challenge in front of their fans at home. Atlas registered two back-to-back draws following their Leagues Cup exit but bounced back with a win in their previous outing. They will hope to use that confidence to convert draws into wins.

San Luis vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm EDT Venue: Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The game between San Luis and Atlas will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 10 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch San Luis vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TUDN and fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

San Luis have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Atlas.

With just six games under their belt, San Luis boasts a roster of ten distinct goal-scorers. Leading the pack is defender Unai Bilbao, who has netted three goals—all from the penalty spot. Close on his heels is winger Vitinho, with two goals, aiming to overtake Bilbao in the scoring charts shortly. They will all be lining up on Sunday to get on the scoresheet.

San Luis Predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez; Klimowicz, Villalpando, Murillo; Bonatini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, López, Urtiaga Defenders: Domínguez, Chávez, Sanabria, Bilbao, García, Silva, Águila Midfielders: Castro, Iniestra, Murillo, Villalpando, Vitinho, Dourado, Güémez, Salles-Lamonge, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Gutiérrez Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldívar

Atlas team news

Of the five goals by Atlas so far, only two have been netted by forwards, both of whom are currently on loan at Atlas FC. Eduardo Aguirre, one of these loaned strikers, hasn't made an appearance since the Apertura season resumed following the break as he is out with a knee injury.

Atlas Predicted XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, Santamaria, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha, Zaldivar; Lozano, Furch, Trejo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hernández, Vargas Defenders: Nervo, Domínguez, Abella, Santamaría, Aguirre, Reyes, Robles, Lozano Midfielders: Zaldívar, García, B. Lozano, Martínez, Márquez, Ortega, Zapata, Solari, Rocha Forwards: Manotas, Caicedo, Trejo, Furch

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Atlético San Luis 0 - 0 Atlas Liga MX September 2022 Atlas 1 - 3 Atlético San Luis Liga MX January 2022 Atlas 1 - 0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX October 2021 Atlético San Luis 2 - 6 Atlas Liga MX July 2021 Atlas 1 - 1 Atlético San Luis Friendly

