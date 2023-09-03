This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atletico San Luis vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez
How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis will take on Atlas in a Liga MX clash on Sunday at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The hosts will climb to the summit of the table with a win, as they are only a point behind the top two teams in the league with a game in hand. The visitors are placed eighth in the standings and will be looking to climb up the table with a win over San Luis.

San Luis have won three games in a row and have kept back-to-back clean sheets. They will be confident of taking on Atlas' challenge in front of their fans at home. Atlas registered two back-to-back draws following their Leagues Cup exit but bounced back with a win in their previous outing. They will hope to use that confidence to convert draws into wins.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Luis vs Atlas kick-off time

Date:September 3, 2023
Kick-off time:10 pm EDT
Venue:Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The game between San Luis and Atlas will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 10 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch San Luis vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

TUDNWatch here
fuboTVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on TUDN and fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

San Luis have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Atlas.

With just six games under their belt, San Luis boasts a roster of ten distinct goal-scorers. Leading the pack is defender Unai Bilbao, who has netted three goals—all from the penalty spot. Close on his heels is winger Vitinho, with two goals, aiming to overtake Bilbao in the scoring charts shortly. They will all be lining up on Sunday to get on the scoresheet.

San Luis Predicted XI: Urtiaga; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez; Klimowicz, Villalpando, Murillo; Bonatini.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sánchez, López, Urtiaga
Defenders:Domínguez, Chávez, Sanabria, Bilbao, García, Silva, Águila
Midfielders:Castro, Iniestra, Murillo, Villalpando, Vitinho, Dourado, Güémez, Salles-Lamonge, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Gutiérrez
Forwards:Bonatini, Zaldívar

Atlas team news

Of the five goals by Atlas so far, only two have been netted by forwards, both of whom are currently on loan at Atlas FC. Eduardo Aguirre, one of these loaned strikers, hasn't made an appearance since the Apertura season resumed following the break as he is out with a knee injury.

Atlas Predicted XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, Santamaria, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha, Zaldivar; Lozano, Furch, Trejo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hernández, Vargas
Defenders:Nervo, Domínguez, Abella, Santamaría, Aguirre, Reyes, Robles, Lozano
Midfielders:Zaldívar, García, B. Lozano, Martínez, Márquez, Ortega, Zapata, Solari, Rocha
Forwards:Manotas, Caicedo, Trejo, Furch

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2023Atlético San Luis 0 - 0 AtlasLiga MX
September 2022Atlas 1 - 3 Atlético San LuisLiga MX
January 2022Atlas 1 - 0 Atlético San LuisLiga MX
October 2021Atlético San Luis 2 - 6 AtlasLiga MX
July 2021Atlas 1 - 1 Atlético San LuisFriendly

