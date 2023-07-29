Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atl. Mineiro and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo will face off in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday, July 29, at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio.

Atletico failed to get back on the winning track on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Gremio at the Arena do Gremio. The team of Filipe Scolari has lost three times after beating Alianza Lima 1-0 on June 7 and has gone eight games without a victory overall.

Atletico are currently 13th in the league with 21 points after 16 games, but with a victory, they would move up to ninth.

Flamengo, meanwhile, has qualified for the Copa do Brasil final after defeating Gremio 2-0 in the semifinal first leg. The team under Jorge Sampaoli is unbeaten in nine matches, including five in the league, where they have earned nine out of a potential fifteen points.

The Rubro-Negro are currently ranked third, one point behind second-placed Gremio and tied on 28 points with Palmeiras in fourth place.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atl. Mineiro vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Raimundo Sampaio

How to watch Atl. Mineiro vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the United States but will be available to stream on ViX+.

Team news & squads

Atl. Mineiro team news

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side will have star striker Hulk back from suspension. That said, they will still be without the services of centre-back Bruno Fuchs and midfielder Hyoran due to injury, with Mauricio Lemos and Rodrigo Battaglia continuing their extended run in the starting XI.

Atletico Mineiro possible XI: Everson; Saravia, Lemos, Jemerson, Arana; Gomes, Edenilson, Battaglia; Pavon, Hulk, Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Everson, Mendes Defenders: Saravia, Lemos, Jemerson, Arana, Rubens, Rever, Rabello Midfielders: Edenilson, Gomes, Edenilson, Battaglia, Pedrinho, Otavio, Franco, Patrick Forwards: Pavon, Hulk, Paulinho, Kardec, Vargas, Fonseca, Cadu

Flamengo team news

Erick Pulgar, Bruno Henrique and Mateuzinho are expected to remain sidelined through injury. Allan was deemed fit enough to start in the hosts' engine room last time out, and could continue to do the same here alongside Gerson. Luiz Araujo will return to the side after having served his suspension last weekend.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Luiz, Pereira, Lucas; Allan, Gerson; Ribeiro, Araujo, de Arrascaeta; Barbosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Cunha Defenders: Pablo, D. Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, G. Varela, Wesley, Sales, W. Franca, Pereira, Caio, F. Bruno Midfielders: Maia, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, M. Franca, E. Ribeiro, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves, Allan Forwards: Barbosa, Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz, E. Soares

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/10/2022 Flamengo 1-0 Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro Serie A 14/07/2022 Flamengo 2-0 Atletico Mineiro Copa do Brasil 23/06/2022 Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Flamengo Copa do Brasil 20/06/2022 Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Flamengo Brasileiro Serie A 21/02/2022 Atletico Mineiro (8)2-2(7) Flamengo Supercopa do Brasil

