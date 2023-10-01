Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Cadiz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to make it three La Liga wins on the spin when relegation-battlers Cadiz visits the Civitas Metropolitano in Sunday night action.

The Rojiblancos have bounced back well since their 3-0 defeat at Valencia last month, and have followed up an inspiring 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Madrid Derby with a gritty and hard-fought 2-0 victory against Osasuna on Thursday.

As a result, Diego Simeone's side currently sit fifth in the table, boasting 13 points from their opening six matches. Ninth-place Cadiz, meanwhile, have struggled for wins since recording an impressive 3-1 win over Villarreal to kick off September.

Goals have dried up for the Andalusian outfit lately, with just one goal in the past three games. Still, Sergio’s troops have held out for draws against Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano in their past two league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

The Spanish Primera Division match between Atletico Madrid and Cadiz will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm EDT on October 1, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico's midweek win against Osasuna was made all the more impressive given the fact they were missing as many as eight first-team players. Although Alvaro Morata will be out for this one after picking up two yellows on Thursday, head coach Diego Simeone can now call upon the services of Rodrigo de Paul and Ángel Correa as both players appear to have recovered from recent injuries.

Correa, who was initially expected to miss multiple games with a ligament sprain in his right knee, is now in line to start alongside talisman Antoine Griezmann upfront following a quick recovery. Rodrigo Riquelme could get the nod in midfield, having scored from the bench midweek.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, Riquelme, Koke; Correa, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Riquelme, De Paul Forwards: Griezmann, Depay, Correa

Cadiz team news

Cadiz are still unable to call upon the services of midfielder Fede San Emeterio and winger Brian Ocampo due to knee injuries, while Juan Cala and Victor Chust have been ruled out due to fitness problems.

Head coach Sergio may ring a couple of changes to the side that took to the field from the start against Rayo Vallecano, with Luis Hernandez set to make way for the returning Jorge Mere, while Robert Navarro could come back into the side for Darwin Machis after being rotated in midweek.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Mere, Fali, J Hernandez; Alejo, Escalante, Alcaraz, R. Navarro; Roger, Ramos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, D. Gil Defenders: Carcelen, L Hernandez, Fali, J Hernandez, Momo, Mere, Pires Midfielders: Alejo, Escalante, Alcaraz, Machis, Bejarano-Serrano, R. Navarro, R. Kouamé Forwards: Roger, Ramos, Gomez, Sobrino, S. Navarro, Negredo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/5/23 Atletico Madrid 5-1 Cadiz La Liga 29/10/22 Cadiz 3 -2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 4/8/22 Cadiz 1 -4 Atletico Madrid La Liga 11/3/22 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Cadiz La Liga 28/11/21 Cadiz 1-4 Atletico Madrid La Liga

