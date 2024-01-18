Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having clinched the Spanish Super Cup against the same opponents last week, Real Madrid will now aim to pip Atletico Madrid to a spot in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals when the Madrid rivals face off on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men emerged 5-3 winners after extra time last Wednesday to lift their first piece of silverware this term, now with the task of defending their titles from last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

The Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on January 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. However, fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Memphis Depay was ruled out of the Super Cup tie on account of an adductor issue but may be passed fit to be named on the bench here.

Left-back Reinildo Mandava is on international duty with Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Vitolo and Thomas Lemar are sure to miss out through injuries.

Pablo Barrios remains a doubt due to an illness, but Saul Niguez is in line to accompany Koke and Rodrigo de Paul in central midfield.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Real Madrid team news

Aurelien Tchouameni is a doubt for Los Blancos, with Eduardo Camavinga available to slot in if required, while Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are all out injured.

Elsewhere, Ancelotti had confirmed that goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga for the cup game.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Fernandez, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 10, 2024 Real Madrid 3-3 (5-3 AET) Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup September 24, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid La Liga February 25, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga January 26, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 (3-1 AET) Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey September 18, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga

