Copa del Rey
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa del ReyAtletico MadridGetafeAtletico Madrid vs Getafe

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Getafe will strive to move one step closer to the Copa del Rey finale when they meet at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Including the 4-0 victory over Elche in the round of 16 stage of the competition, Diego Simeone's men have so far already endured eight games in the calendar year and last picked up a 2-0 league win against Mallorca over the weekend.

On the other hand, for not being involved in Europe this season, Getafe surpassed Pontevedra 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last-16 and most recently played out a goalkeeper draw with Sevilla in La Liga.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Tuesday, February 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestGET
1
J. Musso
20
A. Witsel
14
M. Llorente
3
C. Azpilicueta
2
J. Gimenez
4
C. Gallagher
10
A. Correa
12
S. Lino
6
Koke
9
A. Soerloth
7
A. Griezmann
1
J. Letacek
22
D. Duarte
21
J. Iglesias
15
O. Alderete
16
D. Rico
11
C. Alena
2
Djene
7
A. Sola
8
M. Arambarri
6
C. Uche
9
B. Mayoral

4-4-2

GETAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Diego Simeone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pepe Bordalas

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti remain without Javi Galan due to a knee injury, while Rodrigo De Paul returns from a ban.

With the Madrid derby up next, the likes of Pablo Barrios, Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone could be rested.

Juan Musso is likely to start in goal, with Jose Gimenez and Axel Witsel at the back, and Antoine Griezmann eyeing a recall to the XI.

Getafe team news

Defender Allan Nyom is ruled out with a muscular problem, while Omar Alderete is back from his suspension.

Although cleared to start, Getafe boss Jose Bordalas be cautious given Borja Mayoral's recent return from injury, with Carles Alena and Alex Sola joining Mayoral in the final third.

Jiri Letacek should start in between the sticks.

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

GET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

GET

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

