How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Getafe will strive to move one step closer to the Copa del Rey finale when they meet at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Including the 4-0 victory over Elche in the round of 16 stage of the competition, Diego Simeone's men have so far already endured eight games in the calendar year and last picked up a 2-0 league win against Mallorca over the weekend.

On the other hand, for not being involved in Europe this season, Getafe surpassed Pontevedra 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last-16 and most recently played out a goalkeeper draw with Sevilla in La Liga.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be available to watch and stream online live through .

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Tuesday, February 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 21 J. Galan Injuries and Suspensions 12 A. Nyom

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti remain without Javi Galan due to a knee injury, while Rodrigo De Paul returns from a ban.

With the Madrid derby up next, the likes of Pablo Barrios, Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone could be rested.

Juan Musso is likely to start in goal, with Jose Gimenez and Axel Witsel at the back, and Antoine Griezmann eyeing a recall to the XI.

Getafe team news

Defender Allan Nyom is ruled out with a muscular problem, while Omar Alderete is back from his suspension.

Although cleared to start, Getafe boss Jose Bordalas be cautious given Borja Mayoral's recent return from injury, with Carles Alena and Alex Sola joining Mayoral in the final third.

Jiri Letacek should start in between the sticks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links