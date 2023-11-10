Atlas vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas will take on Necaxa in a bottom-of-the-table clash in Liga MX on Friday at the Jalisco Stadium. Only two points separate 17th-placed Atlas and 18th-placed Necaxa and both teams will be desperate for a win.

Atlas' form has been awful. They are winless in their last seven matches and have lost six out of those. Necaxa, on the other hand, are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win over Mazatlan. They will be hoping to get a winning run going with a good result over Atlas.

Atlas vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm ET Venue: Jalisco Stadium

The game between Atlas and Necaxa will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas boss Benjamin Mora has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, and will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Central midfielder Edyairth Ortega will be the only absentee as he continues to serve a doping ban.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, G. Aguirre, Reyes; Garcia, Rocha, Marquez; Solari, Caicedo, Guzman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari Forwards: Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Guzman

Necaxa team news

Necaxa are without any injury concerns and have a full-fit roster to pick their starting lineup from for their game against Atlas.

Ricardo Monreal was among the scorers for the team in their recent win over Mazatland and will be expected to lead the line once again.

Necaxa predicted XI: Gudino; Cortes, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Arce, Cortez; Mendez, Monreal, Jurado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodrigues, Chancellor, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 22, 2023 Necaxa 1 - 3 Atlas Liga MX October 2, 2022 Atlas 1 - 0 Necaxa Liga MX April 8, 2022 Atlas 2 - 1 Necaxa Liga MX September 18, 2021 Necaxa 0 - 3 Atlas Liga MX May 1, 2021 Necaxa 1 - 5 Atlas Liga MX

