Atlas vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

Atlas will take on Necaxa in a bottom-of-the-table clash in Liga MX on Friday at the Jalisco Stadium. Only two points separate 17th-placed Atlas and 18th-placed Necaxa and both teams will be desperate for a win.
Atlas' form has been awful. They are winless in their last seven matches and have lost six out of those. Necaxa, on the other hand, are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win over Mazatlan. They will be hoping to get a winning run going with a good result over Atlas.
Atlas vs Necaxa kick-off time
|Date:
|November 10, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET
|Venue:
|Jalisco Stadium
The game between Atlas and Necaxa will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 8pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Atlas vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Atlas boss Benjamin Mora has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, and will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.
Central midfielder Edyairth Ortega will be the only absentee as he continues to serve a doping ban.
Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, G. Aguirre, Reyes; Garcia, Rocha, Marquez; Solari, Caicedo, Guzman.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo
|Defenders:
|G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez
|Midfielders:
|Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Guzman
Necaxa team news
Necaxa are without any injury concerns and have a full-fit roster to pick their starting lineup from for their game against Atlas.
Ricardo Monreal was among the scorers for the team in their recent win over Mazatland and will be expected to lead the line once again.
Necaxa predicted XI: Gudino; Cortes, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Arce, Cortez; Mendez, Monreal, Jurado.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodrigues, Chancellor, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez
|Forwards:
|Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 22, 2023
|Necaxa 1 - 3 Atlas
|Liga MX
|October 2, 2022
|Atlas 1 - 0 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|April 8, 2022
|Atlas 2 - 1 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|September 18, 2021
|Necaxa 0 - 3 Atlas
|Liga MX
|May 1, 2021
|Necaxa 1 - 5 Atlas
|Liga MX