Atlas vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara is set to stage the blockbuster Liga MX clash between Atlas and Tigres on Sunday.

After a 2-0 loss at Atletico San Luis the last time out, the hosts will look to return to winning ways in order to prolong their stay in the top half of the standings table.

Whereas the Tigers will aim to build on their recent wins over Santos Laguna and Queretaro in order to keep the pressure on the Liga MX sides around them and towards the top.

Atlas vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Jalisco Stadium

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on September 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Center-back Anderson Santamaria is the side's only injury concern, while Atlas boss Benjamin Mora will not be looking to make too many changes despite the Atletico San Luis loss.

It could be the same front three of Augusto Solari, Jordy Caicedo and Jorge Guzman, with Hugo Nervo and Gaddi Aguirre as the two center-backs.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, G. Aguirre, Reyes; Garcia, Rocha, Marquez; Solari, Caicedo, Guzman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Ortega, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari Forwards: Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Guzman

Tigres team news

A brace by Raymundo Fulgencio was followed by strikes by Andre-Pierre Gignac, Juan Pablo Vigon and Nicolas Ibanez in the 5-0 thrashing of Queretaro.

It is unlikely that Tigres boss Robert Siboldi will make any changes from the last tie, with center-forward Gignac supported by Luis Quinones and Fulgencio on the flanks.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Samir, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Cordova, Fulgencio; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 18, 2023 Atlas 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX Dec 17, 2022 Tigres UANL 1-0 Atlas Copa por Mexico Jul 23, 2022 Tigres UANL 2-0 Atlas Liga MX May 21, 2022 Tigres UANL 4-2 Atlas Liga MX May 19, 2022 Atlas 3-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX

