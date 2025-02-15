How to watch today's Atlas vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fellow strugglers Atlas and Puebla go head-to-head in Saturday's Liga MX tie at Estadio Jalisco.

In fact, Atlas are one of the two sides yet to register a win in Clausura 2025. The hosts are coming off a 2-1 loss to Tigres, while Puebla last suffered a defeat against America by the same margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlas vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Puebla will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Atlas vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Puebla will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlas team news

Jeremey Marquez will be back from suspension and will feature in the centre of the park.

Rivaldo Lozano is likely to start at left full-back once again, with Uros Durdevic leading the line, while manager Gonzalo Pineda deals with the injury concerns.

Brian Lozano, Carlos Cruz, Edgar Zaldivar, Jesus Serrato and Mauro Manotas are all ruled out by injuries, while Eduardo Aguirre remains a doubt due to a knock.

Puebla team news

Brayan Angulo will be suspended for the tie after the defender saw red against America, while Facundo Waller will miss out on account of picking up a milestone yellow card.

Ricardo Marin, who was on the scoresheet last time out, is in line to replace Waller in the XI. Jorge Rodriguez would slot in for Angulo at left-back.

Lucas Daniel Cavallini remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while Luis Quinones is a doubt.

