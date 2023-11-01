Atlas vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Atlas and Pachuca continue their respective battles from the bottom half of the 2023-24 Liga MX standings when they square off on Wednesday.

The hosts are now under interim manager Omar Flores following the departure of Benjamin Mora, under whom the side remained winless across five league outings. Atlas last suffered a 2-0 loss at Tijuana.

On the other hand, Guillermo Almada would like to see his men returning to winning ways. Pachuca come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Puebla.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Jalisco Stadium

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Pachuca will be played at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on November 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlas vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Captain Aldo Rocha and Juan Zapata are suspended, while Brian Lozano is not expected to return from his knee surgery any time soon.

Midfielder Mateo Garcia and Monterrey loanee Jaziel Martinez are doubts for the game.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Abella, Robles, Nervo, Reyes; Solari, Zaldivar, Marquez, J. Lozano; E. Aguirre, Caicedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: Santamaria, G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Zaldivar, Marquez, Martinez, Garcia, Solari Forwards: Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo

Pachuca team news

Defender Jorge Berlanga, besides the midfield duo of Bryan Gonzalez and Israel Luna are ruled out on account of injuries.

Meanwhile, defender Julio Perez emerges as a doubt but may be able to shake off his knock ahead of kick-off.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Perez, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriguez; Hinestroza, Ortiz, Sanchez, Idrissi; De la Rosa, Di Yorio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 15, 2023 Atlas 4-1 Pachuca Liga MX Aug 25, 2022 Pachuca 3-1 Atlas Liga MX May 29, 2022 Pachuca 2-1 Atlas Liga MX May 26, 2022 Atlas 2-0 Pachuca Liga MX Mar 2, 2022 Atlas 0-1 Pachuca Liga MX

