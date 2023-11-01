Atlas vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

Both Atlas and Pachuca continue their respective battles from the bottom half of the 2023-24 Liga MX standings when they square off on Wednesday.
The hosts are now under interim manager Omar Flores following the departure of Benjamin Mora, under whom the side remained winless across five league outings. Atlas last suffered a 2-0 loss at Tijuana.
On the other hand, Guillermo Almada would like to see his men returning to winning ways. Pachuca come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Puebla.
Atlas vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Jalisco Stadium
The Liga MX match between Atlas and Pachuca will be played at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on November 1 in the United States (US).
How to watch Atlas vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Captain Aldo Rocha and Juan Zapata are suspended, while Brian Lozano is not expected to return from his knee surgery any time soon.
Midfielder Mateo Garcia and Monterrey loanee Jaziel Martinez are doubts for the game.
Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Abella, Robles, Nervo, Reyes; Solari, Zaldivar, Marquez, J. Lozano; E. Aguirre, Caicedo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo
|Defenders:
|Santamaria, G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez
|Midfielders:
|Zaldivar, Marquez, Martinez, Garcia, Solari
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo
Pachuca team news
Defender Jorge Berlanga, besides the midfield duo of Bryan Gonzalez and Israel Luna are ruled out on account of injuries.
Meanwhile, defender Julio Perez emerges as a doubt but may be able to shake off his knock ahead of kick-off.
Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Perez, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriguez; Hinestroza, Ortiz, Sanchez, Idrissi; De la Rosa, Di Yorio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo
|Midfielders:
|Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 15, 2023
|Atlas 4-1 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|Aug 25, 2022
|Pachuca 3-1 Atlas
|Liga MX
|May 29, 2022
|Pachuca 2-1 Atlas
|Liga MX
|May 26, 2022
|Atlas 2-0 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|Mar 2, 2022
|Atlas 0-1 Pachuca
|Liga MX