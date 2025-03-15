How to watch today's Atlas vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will sniff the opportunity of climbing atop the Clausura 2025 standings table in Liga MX when they take on Atlas at Estadio Jalisco on Saturday.

Aguilas could have already seen themselves at the summit if not for the goalless draw against Chivas in their last league match, but given that current leaders Leon have faltered once again, Andre Jardine's men will look to make the best of the situation.

Meanwhile, Atlas are in the bottom half of the table but have won three of their last five games, including the back-to-back three points against both Atletico San Luis and Tijuana over the last couple of weeks.

How to watch Atlas vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Atlas vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Club America will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlas team news

ACL injury victims Mauro Manotas, Carlos Cruz and Edgar Zaldivar could be joined on the treatment table by Jesus Serrato and Brian Lozano with their own concerns.

Uros Durdevic bagged a hat trick last time out to complete the come-from-behind win against Tijuana, and the Montenegrin forward should continue to feature up front.

Club America team news

Other than Igor Lichnovsky and Jonathan dos Santos, Jardine is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Antonio Alvarez and Jorge Mere.

While Diego Valdes and Henry Martin lead the line in the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Chivas, Rodrigo Aguirre could return at the tip of the attack on Saturday.

