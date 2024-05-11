Atlanta United vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will take on DC United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Only two points separate these two teams in ninth and 10th place in the standings. DC United have accumulated 14 points from 11 matches whereas Atlanta have 12 points from 10 games so far.

After five winless fixtures, Atlanta finally managed to pick up a win, and that came in the US Open Cup against Charlotte Independence. DC United also have just one win in their last five matches, thus setting up an exciting clash.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs DC United kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlanta United vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

The home team will again be without Derrick Williams and Jamal Thiare, both sidelined with muscle injuries, in their upcoming match this weekend.

A win will see them climb up the standings and they will need to put their best foot forward in order to achieve three points.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Morales, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Wolff; Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Defenders: Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Midfielders: Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Cobb Forwards: Giakoumakis, Wolff, Rios

DC United team news

For the visiting side, Conner Antley is out with a leg injury, and Russell Canouse will also miss the game due to an injury.

Theodore Ku-DiPietro, recovering from a hip problem, is nearing a return, although it's uncertain whether he will be fit to play this weekend.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Herrera, Bartlett, McVey, Santos; Klich, Peltola, Fletcher; Murrell, Dajome, Pirani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/09/23 D.C. United 1 - 1 Atlanta United MLS 11/06/23 Atlanta United 3 - 1 D.C. United MLS 29/08/22 Atlanta United 3 - 2 D.C. United MLS 03/04/22 D.C. United 0 - 1 Atlanta United MLS 19/09/21 Atlanta United 3 - 2 D.C. United MLS

