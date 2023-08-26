Atlanta United vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atlanta United and Nashville are neck to neck in the 2023 MLS Eastern Conference table when they go head-to-head at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Both teams are midtable with 38 points albeit Nashville playing a game less. The Boys in Gold were last involved in the 2023 Leagues Cup final in which Fafa Picault canceled Lionel Messi's opener for Inter Miami to take the game to penalties, where they lost 9-10.
On the other hand, Gonzalo Pineda's men picked up a 2-0 league win at Seattle Sounders thanks to a brace by Georgis Giakoumakis.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atlanta United vs Nashville kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30pm ET
|Venue:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The MLS match between Atlanta United and Nashville will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
It will kick off at 7:30pm ET on August 26 in the United States (US).
How to watch Atlanta United vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
Pineda may like to stick to his winning combination from the Seattle tie, with brace hero Giakoumakis spearing the attack for the hosts.
Thiago Almada will continue playing a crucial role going forward, alongside wingers Edwin Mosquera and Xander Silva, while Miles Robinson and Luis Abram are put in charge of the backline.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes
|Defenders:
|Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez
|Midfielders:
|Sosa, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Etienne Jr., Mosquera
|Forwards:
|Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Giakoumakis, Lopez, Berry
Nashville team news
Left-back Taylor Washington and scorer of the equaliser in the Leagues Cup final, Picault, are suspended for the MLS game on account of each of them picking two yellow cards in the 3-1 loss to Cincinnati in the club's previous league outing.
Nick DePuy has to wait for his club debut owing to an Achilles tendon injury, but Jack Maher is set to return after missing the Leagues Cup final through an abdominal problem.
Leading MLS goalscorer, Hany Mukhtar is set to feature upfront.
Nashville possible XI: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Bauer, Lovitz; Muyl, McCarty, Anunga; Leal, Mukhtar, Bunbury
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Willis, Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Bauer, Lovitz, Moore, N'Sa
|Midfielders:
|Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Haakenson, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Surride, Bunbury, Zubak, Shaffeburg
Head-to-Head Record
Nashville are unbeaten in their last six MLS games against Atlanta United and seven across all competitions, with the head-to-head record of the last five times the sides faced each other mentioned below.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 29, 2023
|Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|May 21, 2022
|Nashville 2-2 Atlanta United
|MLS
|May 11, 2022
|Nashville 2-2 (3-2 AET) Atlanta United
|US Open Cup
|Aug 28, 2021
|Atlanta United 0-2 Nashville
|MLS
|Jul 8, 2021
|Nashville 2-2 Atlanta United
|MLS