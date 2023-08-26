Atlanta United vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United and Nashville are neck to neck in the 2023 MLS Eastern Conference table when they go head-to-head at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are midtable with 38 points albeit Nashville playing a game less. The Boys in Gold were last involved in the 2023 Leagues Cup final in which Fafa Picault canceled Lionel Messi's opener for Inter Miami to take the game to penalties, where they lost 9-10.

On the other hand, Gonzalo Pineda's men picked up a 2-0 league win at Seattle Sounders thanks to a brace by Georgis Giakoumakis.

Atlanta United vs Nashville kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Nashville will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30pm ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Pineda may like to stick to his winning combination from the Seattle tie, with brace hero Giakoumakis spearing the attack for the hosts.

Thiago Almada will continue playing a crucial role going forward, alongside wingers Edwin Mosquera and Xander Silva, while Miles Robinson and Luis Abram are put in charge of the backline.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez Midfielders: Sosa, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Etienne Jr., Mosquera Forwards: Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Giakoumakis, Lopez, Berry

Nashville team news

Left-back Taylor Washington and scorer of the equaliser in the Leagues Cup final, Picault, are suspended for the MLS game on account of each of them picking two yellow cards in the 3-1 loss to Cincinnati in the club's previous league outing.

Nick DePuy has to wait for his club debut owing to an Achilles tendon injury, but Jack Maher is set to return after missing the Leagues Cup final through an abdominal problem.

Leading MLS goalscorer, Hany Mukhtar is set to feature upfront.

Nashville possible XI: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Bauer, Lovitz; Muyl, McCarty, Anunga; Leal, Mukhtar, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Bauer, Lovitz, Moore, N'Sa Midfielders: Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Haakenson, Muyl Forwards: Surride, Bunbury, Zubak, Shaffeburg

Head-to-Head Record

Nashville are unbeaten in their last six MLS games against Atlanta United and seven across all competitions, with the head-to-head record of the last five times the sides faced each other mentioned below.

Date Match Competition Apr 29, 2023 Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United MLS May 21, 2022 Nashville 2-2 Atlanta United MLS May 11, 2022 Nashville 2-2 (3-2 AET) Atlanta United US Open Cup Aug 28, 2021 Atlanta United 0-2 Nashville MLS Jul 8, 2021 Nashville 2-2 Atlanta United MLS

