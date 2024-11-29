How to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2), riding high on an exceptional season, are set to host the struggling Atlanta Hawks (8-11) in a Friday night NBA Cup showdown.

In stark contrast, the Hawks have hit a rough patch, enduring a string of losses that highlight their defensive woes. Atlanta has been giving up an alarming 128.3 points per game during this skid, putting them at a clear disadvantage against a Cleveland squad in top-tier form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: Local TV channels: FDSN OH | FDSN SE (ATL) | NBAC

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Atlanta Hawks team news & key performers

Despite their recent struggles, the Hawks have shown they can rise to the occasion in challenging situations. A standout moment this season was their victory over the Boston Celtics, achieved even without their star guard Trae Young. This resilience may prove vital as players like Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels look to step up and provide Young with the support needed to compete against a strong Cavaliers lineup.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

The Cavaliers' offense is spearheaded by a formidable trio: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, who collectively contribute over 60 points per game. With Atlanta's defense ranking as the third-worst in the league, allowing 120.5 points per contest, Cleveland's offensive firepower is expected to shine brightly.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 28/11/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 124-135 Atlanta Hawks NBA 07/03/24 Atlanta Hawks 112-101 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 21/01/24 Atlanta Hawks 95-116 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 17/12/23 Cleveland Cavaliers 127-119 Atlanta Hawks NBA 29/11/23 Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 Atlanta Hawks NBA

