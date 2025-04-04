How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

NL East foes clash Friday as the winless Atlanta Braves (0-7) welcome the Miami Marlins (4-3) to Truist Park.
The Marlins come in after squandering a series win against the Mets, letting a late lead slip away before falling in extras on Wednesday. Miami sits a game behind the division-leading Phillies despite the loss.
Atlanta's nightmare start continued Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Braves suffered a walk-off defeat to the Dodgers. With seven straight losses, they’re stuck at the bottom of the division, five games off the pace.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. the Miami Marlins MLB game
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
Venue
Truist Park
Location
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in batting average at just .188 and has yet to leave the yard this season, tallying only two RBI. Ozzie Albies has provided what little pop Atlanta has mustered, clubbing one homer and driving in four. Matt Olson is hitting .182 but has drawn seven walks and doubled three times. Nick Allen has been a bright spot, hitting .364 with a double during his current three-game hit streak.
Spencer Schwellenbach gets the nod for Atlanta, making his second start of the year. He’s yet to allow a run and carries a pristine 0.00 ERA and 0.33 WHIP, with four strikeouts and one walk.
Miami Marlins team news
For Miami, Otto Lopez has led the charge, slashing .345 with two home runs and seven RBI—both tops on the team. He ranks among the league’s best in both categories. Xavier Edwards is batting .286 with a pair of doubles and three walks, while Kyle Stowers (.263) and Griffin Conine (.286) have also contributed offensively.
Max Meyer will make his second start of the campaign for the Marlins. In his first outing, he allowed just one earned run across 5 2/3 innings, sporting a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and seven strikeouts.
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/07/25
ST
Atlanta Braves
Miami Marlins
1-1
02/28/25
ST
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves
2-7
09/22/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves
4-5
09/21/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves
2-6
09/20/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves
4-3