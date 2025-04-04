+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue JaysGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

NL East foes clash Friday as the winless Atlanta Braves (0-7) welcome the Miami Marlins (4-3) to Truist Park.

The Marlins come in after squandering a series win against the Mets, letting a late lead slip away before falling in extras on Wednesday. Miami sits a game behind the division-leading Phillies despite the loss.

Atlanta's nightmare start continued Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Braves suffered a walk-off defeat to the Dodgers. With seven straight losses, they’re stuck at the bottom of the division, five games off the pace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

Venue

Truist Park

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in batting average at just .188 and has yet to leave the yard this season, tallying only two RBI. Ozzie Albies has provided what little pop Atlanta has mustered, clubbing one homer and driving in four. Matt Olson is hitting .182 but has drawn seven walks and doubled three times. Nick Allen has been a bright spot, hitting .364 with a double during his current three-game hit streak.

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the nod for Atlanta, making his second start of the year. He’s yet to allow a run and carries a pristine 0.00 ERA and 0.33 WHIP, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Miami Marlins team news

For Miami, Otto Lopez has led the charge, slashing .345 with two home runs and seven RBI—both tops on the team. He ranks among the league’s best in both categories. Xavier Edwards is batting .286 with a pair of doubles and three walks, while Kyle Stowers (.263) and Griffin Conine (.286) have also contributed offensively.

Max Meyer will make his second start of the campaign for the Marlins. In his first outing, he allowed just one earned run across 5 2/3 innings, sporting a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and seven strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/07/25

ST

Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins

1-1

02/28/25

ST

Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves

2-7

09/22/24

MLB

Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves

4-5

09/21/24

MLB

Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves

2-6

09/20/24

MLB

Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves

4-3

