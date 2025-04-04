How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

NL East foes clash Friday as the winless Atlanta Braves (0-7) welcome the Miami Marlins (4-3) to Truist Park.

The Marlins come in after squandering a series win against the Mets, letting a late lead slip away before falling in extras on Wednesday. Miami sits a game behind the division-leading Phillies despite the loss.

Atlanta's nightmare start continued Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Braves suffered a walk-off defeat to the Dodgers. With seven straight losses, they’re stuck at the bottom of the division, five games off the pace.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in batting average at just .188 and has yet to leave the yard this season, tallying only two RBI. Ozzie Albies has provided what little pop Atlanta has mustered, clubbing one homer and driving in four. Matt Olson is hitting .182 but has drawn seven walks and doubled three times. Nick Allen has been a bright spot, hitting .364 with a double during his current three-game hit streak.

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the nod for Atlanta, making his second start of the year. He’s yet to allow a run and carries a pristine 0.00 ERA and 0.33 WHIP, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Miami Marlins team news

For Miami, Otto Lopez has led the charge, slashing .345 with two home runs and seven RBI—both tops on the team. He ranks among the league’s best in both categories. Xavier Edwards is batting .286 with a pair of doubles and three walks, while Kyle Stowers (.263) and Griffin Conine (.286) have also contributed offensively.

Max Meyer will make his second start of the campaign for the Marlins. In his first outing, he allowed just one earned run across 5 2/3 innings, sporting a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and seven strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record