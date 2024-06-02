Atalanta vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will take on Fiorentina in the Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts and the visitors are fourth and eighth in the standings respectively. Atalanta, who won the Europa League after beating Bayer Leverkusen, have four wins in their last five fixtures across all competitions. Fiorentina's last outing was in the final of the Europa Conference League, a clash they lost to Olympiacos. They will be desperate to bounce back to end the season on a winning note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: June 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Captain Marten De Roon is out of the Euros after an injury in La Dea's cup final defeat, and Sead Kolasinac might miss the season finale due to a knee problem. Hans Hateboer is suspended.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina's only absentee is Riccardo Sottil, who fractured his collarbone earlier this month. Gaetano Castrovilli is now available after being ineligible for Wednesday's Conference League final.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Nzola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/04/24 Atalanta 4 - 1 Fiorentina Coppa Italia 04/04/24 Fiorentina 1 - 0 Atalanta Coppa Italia 17/09/23 Fiorentina 3 - 2 Atalanta Serie A 18/04/23 Fiorentina 1 - 1 Atalanta Serie A 02/10/22 Atalanta 1 - 0 Fiorentina Serie A

