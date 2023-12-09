Atalanta vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will take on AC Milan in the Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday. Milan are six points behind league leaders Inter in third place whereas their hosts are eighth in the standings.

The two teams could be heading into the game with two different mindsets based on recent form. Milan have lost only one out of their last five matches whereas Atalanta have only one win during the same period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Milan kick-off time

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atalanta vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Atalanta vs AC Milan will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta have their own defensive challenges as Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, and Jose Luis Palomino are all expected to be absent for Milan's visit this weekend.

Star striker Gianluca Scamacca is also sidelined until the next year due to an adductor injury. The rest of the attack will need to step up and deliver in the final third.

Atalanta predicted XI: Musso; Scalvini, De Roon, Kolasinac; Hateboer, Ederson, Koopmeiners, Ruggeri; Pasalic, Lookman; De Ketelaere.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Milan team news

Milan continue to grapple with a severe defensive crisis, with Malick Thiaw joining the ranks of sidelined players that already include Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino, and Mattia Caldara. While Kjaer is nearing a return, he is still anticipated to be unavailable for Saturday's match.

Despite Rafael Leao resuming full training, Milan's star forward is unlikely to start.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Musah, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Jovic, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 AC Milan 2 - 0 Atalanta Serie A August 2022 Atalanta 1 - 1 AC Milan Serie A May 2022 AC Milan 2 - 0 Atalanta Serie A October 2021 Atalanta 2 - 3 AC Milan Serie A May 2021 Atalanta 0 - 2 AC Milan Serie A

