Serie A
Gewiss Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atalanta vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Serie A title contenders Atalanta and Inter will go head-to-head at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

While the hosts trail the Nerazzurri by three points after defeating Juventus 4-0 last time out, Simone Inzaghi's men last picked up a 3-2 win over Monza in Serie A to extend their unbeaten run to three.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Gewiss Stadium

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Inter Probable lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
29
M. Carnesecchi
4
I. Hien
23
S. Kolasinac
19
B. Djimsiti
15
M. de Roon
16
R. Bellanova
77
D. Zappacosta
13
Ederson
17
C. De Ketelaere
11
A. Lookman
32
M. Retegui
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
28
B. Pavard
15
F. Acerbi
23
N. Barella
22
H. Mkhitaryan
20
H. Calhanoglu
2
D. Dumfries
30
C. Augusto
9
M. Thuram
10
L. Martinez

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta team news

La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini will miss Gianluca Scamacca, Odilon Kossounou, Giorgio Scalvini, Stefan Posch and Juan Cuadrado through injuries.

Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui are the main threats in attack for the hosts.

Inter team news

Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez was rested in the midweek Champions League game against Feyenoord and should earn a recall alongside Marcus Thuram.

Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni are also among those expected to return to the XI, but Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Nicola Zalewski and Piotr Zielinski are all out injured. Stefan de Vrij remains a major doubt.

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

INT

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

