How to watch today's Atalanta vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Serie A title contenders Atalanta and Inter will go head-to-head at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

While the hosts trail the Nerazzurri by three points after defeating Juventus 4-0 last time out, Simone Inzaghi's men last picked up a 3-2 win over Monza in Serie A to extend their unbeaten run to three.

Atalanta vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini will miss Gianluca Scamacca, Odilon Kossounou, Giorgio Scalvini, Stefan Posch and Juan Cuadrado through injuries.

Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui are the main threats in attack for the hosts.

Inter team news

Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez was rested in the midweek Champions League game against Feyenoord and should earn a recall alongside Marcus Thuram.

Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni are also among those expected to return to the XI, but Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Nicola Zalewski and Piotr Zielinski are all out injured. Stefan de Vrij remains a major doubt.

