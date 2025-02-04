How to watch today's Atalanta vs Bologna Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will face Bologna in the first quarter-final of the 2024-25 Coppa Italia at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

La Dea launched themselves into the last-eight after beating Serie B side Cesena 6-1, while Bologna made it to this stage of the cup competition after a 4-0 victory over fellow Serie A side Monza.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Atalanta vs Bologna kick-off time

The Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Bologna will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Giorgio Scalvini, Ademola Lookman and Odilon Kossounou are all ruled out with injuries.

Mateo Retegui should lead the line, while Rui Patricio could keep his place in between the sticks.

Bologna team news

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Riccardo Orsolini is a doubt on account of a hamstring issue of his own.

Santiago Castro is likely to start ahead of Thijs Dallinga up front.

