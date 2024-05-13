How to watch today’s Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Oakland Athletics (19-23, third in the AL West) will play game one of a three game series on Monday at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros (15-25, fourth in the AL West).

The Oakland A's became one of the bigger surprises in baseball at the start of the season when, after six straight wins, they improved to .500 for the season and moved to within 1 1/2 games of top spot in the American League West.

It's been a bit of a struggle for the A's ever since. They lost 8-4 to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, marking their sixth loss in the last eight games.

As for the Astros, even with their victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, they remain 10 games under .500 and desperately need a long string of victories to build something resembling significant momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch Time

The MLB clash between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics takes place on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, May 13, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics live on MLB.tv. MNBC Sports California (NSCA, Channel 689) and Space City Home Network (SCHN, Channel 674) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics Team News & Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros

Chas McCormick has been placed on the 10-day IL due to a hamstring injury, while Jose Urquidy joins him on the 15-day IL with a forearm issue. Oliver Ortega, Bennett Sousa, Penn Murfee, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and Kendall Graveman face extended absences on the 60-day IL, each dealing with various elbow-related injuries.

Rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (0-4, 8.44 ERA) will get to start the series opener for the Astros. In five innings, he gave up five runs on a career-worst eight hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in a 9-4 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday in New York.

Oakland Athletics

Osvaldo Bido is listed as day-to-day with a finger issue, while Darell Hernaiz has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an ankle injury. Joseph Boyle joins him on the 15-day IL with a back problem, while Freddy Tarnok, Luis Medina, Sean Newcomb, Aledmys Diaz, Ken Waldichuk, and Trevor Gott are facing longer absences on the 60-day IL due to various injuries.

Zachary Gelof and Miguel Andujar are both on the 10-day IL, Gelof with an abdominal issue and Andujar with a knee problem. Additionally, Scott Alexander is on the 15-day IL with a rib injury.

A's starting pitcher Alex Wood allowed four hits in the 8-4 loss to the Mariners, including a two-run home run to Julio Rodríguez, in two innings before he left the game with a shoulder injury which had been bothering him for a while.

Right-hander Ross Stripling (1-6, 5.14) has the starting assignment for the Athletics. After pitching six shutout innings in a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 1, Stripling allowed a season-high 11 runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings in a 15-8 defeat to the Texas Rangers last Tuesday.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics: