Aston Villa Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Liverpool Women, as well as kick-off time and team news

Aston Villa Women and Liverpool Women are both looking for a third straight win in all competitions when they clash in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) game at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

The Villans and the Reds have progressed to the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the FA Women's League Cup and the Women's FA Cup, respectively.

At a time Carla Ward's side got the better of Spurs Ladies 2-1 in their last league outing, Matt Beard's side picked up a 1-0 WSL win at Brighton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium

The WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Liverpool Women will be played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, March 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

Rachel Daly in the midst of a three-match suspension, while Lucy Parker and Lucy Staniforth are still on the mend.

Andriana Leon is away on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup duty, as Kenza Dali is in line to step in the former's place in attack.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Maritz, Pacheco; Nobbs, Corsie, Magill; Lehmann, Hanson, Dali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Lehmann, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill

Liverpool Women team news

Shanice van de Sanden has sustained an ankle injury while on international duty with the Netherlands, as the forward joins Taylor Hinds in the treatment room.

Midfielder Ceri Holland is set to face a two-match ban on account of her sending off against Brighton, so Missy Bo Kearns could be handed a start in the middle.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Laws; Bonner, Fahey, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Kearns, Matthews; Haug, Lawley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa Women and Liverpool Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 8, 2023 Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa Women's Super League May 21, 2023 Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool Women's Super League November 6, 2022 Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa Women's Super League October 13, 2021 Liverpool 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Aston Villa FA Women's League Cup November 2, 2019 Aston Villa 2-0 Liverpool FA Women's League Cup

