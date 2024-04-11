Aston Villa vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston Villa will take on Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final at the Villa Park on Thursday.
Ollie Watkins equalized with an 80th-minute goal for Aston Villa to hold Brentford 3-3 in their last outing in the Premier League. They bounced back from a heavy defeat against Manchester City and will be confident heading into this game.
It won't be easy for the English side though, as they are up against a Ligue 1 team who are unbeaten in their last seven games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Aston Villa vs Lille kick-off time
|Date:
|April 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The match will be played at the Villa Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
In addition to John McGinn's return from a three-match domestic ban and goalkeeper Emi Martinez's recovery from injury, Aston Villa will have Nicolo Zaniolo available on Thursday. Zaniolo had missed last month's victory over Ajax due to suspension.
However, Aston Villa still has several players unavailable: Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, and Emi Buendia are long-term absentees, while Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey are sidelined as well.
Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden
|Midfielders:
|Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Duran, Watkins
Lille team news
Angel Gomes was initially at risk of missing the game due to a hamstring injury, but the England Under-21 midfielder has recovered sooner than expected.
Once again, Andrej Ilic, Tiago Morais, and experienced defender Samuel Umtiti are all unavailable due to injury.
Lille predicted XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Haraldsson; David.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech
|Defenders:
|Yoro, Alexandro, Fernandes, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Santos
|Midfielders:
|Bentaleb, Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Yazici, Bouaddi, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova
|Forwards:
|David, Ounas
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Aston Villa and Lille.