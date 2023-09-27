Aston Villa vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Everton in their Carabao Cup third round fixture at the Villa Park on Wednesday.

The home side began their Europa Conference League group stage with a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Legia Warsaw. But they bounced back with a win over Chelsea in their most recent outing and that should give them confidence to beat Everton in front of their home crowd.

Everton started their season with three defeats in a row, one of which was at the hands of Aston Villa. They will be looking ensure the mistakes aren't repeated and a 3-1 win over Brentford in their most recent outing should give them just enough hope ahead of their Cup tie.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Everton kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Villa Park

The game between Aston Villa and Everton will be played at the Villa Park on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

After their impressive victory over Chelsea, the fans will be glad know that no new injury issues have been reported.

However, Unai Emery still faces the challenge of managing five injury issues, including long-term knee injuries to Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings. Diego Carlos, Timothy Iroegbunam and Bertrand Traore are also expected to be unavailable.

VIlla predicted XI: Olsen; Chambers, Lenglet, Torres, Digne; Ramsey, Dendoncker, Tielemans; Diaby, Duran, Bailey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Everton team news

For the midweek match, Everton boss Sean Dyche will continue to be without Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman.

Jack Harrison is not expected to be fully fit for the game, and Andre Gomes, dealing with a calf issue, is likely to be a substitute at best.

Everton predicted XI: Virginia; Patterson, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko; Danjuma, Onana, Doucoure, Dobbin; Beto, Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan, Crellin Defenders: Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, McNeil, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton Premier League February 2023 Everton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League August 2022 Aston Villa 2-1 Everton Premier League January 2022 Everton 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League September 2021 Aston Villa 3-0 Everton Premier League

