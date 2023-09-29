Aston Villa vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston VIlla will take on Brighton in a Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams have gotten off to a good start this season and will be looking to maximise it by going for a win this weekend. Brighton are third in the league standings with 15 points whereas Villa are sixth with 12.

The visitors' league form has been impressive but they have suffered defeats elsewhere. They lost their Europa League group stage opener against AEK Athens and also suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their most recent outing, in the Carabao Cup.

Villa's recent form is also similar - they lost their most recent outing in the Carabao Cup against Everton and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. They will fancy their chances at home, although Brighton are flying at the moment.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: Villa Park

The game between Aston Villa and Brighton will be played at the Villa Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and SlingTV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa continue to miss Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traore, Timothy Iroegbunam, and Diego Carlos due to injuries.

However, the remaining squad members are fit and ready for the upcoming match against Brighton.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Brighton team news

In the Brighton camp, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Jakub Moder are unavailable due to injuries.

Pascal Grob's availability for the weekend clash against Villa is subject to late fitness tests ahead of the game but he is likely to feature.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, March, Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March, Grob Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton Premier League December 2022 Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton Friendly November 2022 Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League February 2022 Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League November 2021 Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton Premier League

