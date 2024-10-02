How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will clash against Bayern Munich after a gap of over 42 years when they lock horns in a Champions League league phase tie at Villa Park on Wednesday.

The only time these two sides met before was in the 1982 European Cup final at De Kuip in Rotterdam, where the then Football League First Division (now EFL Championship) winners defeated the Germans by a second-half solitary goal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live on ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Villa Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Club captain John McGinn remains a major doubt due to a hamstring problem, while Matty Cash will definitely miss the game with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, despite returning to full training, it may be too early for Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara to feature here.

Villa boss Unai Emery would not hesitate to hand Leon Bailey a start ahead of Jhon Duran once again, with Ollie Watkins spearheading the attack. Morgan Rogers is likely to gang up in the final third.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Bayern Munich team news

The Bavarians' attack should consist of the likes of Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Manuel Neuer started in Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen after returning from a thigh problem, and the goalkeeper is in line to continue in goal.

However, the trio of Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito are unavailable for selection on account of their respective injuries.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 26, 1982 Bayern Munich 0-1 Aston Villa European Cup

