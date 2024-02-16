Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will host fourth-placed Manchester United at the packed Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, looking to keep pace with the top two in the Women's Super League (WSL).

The hosts are coming into this clash off the back of a comfortable 4-0 victory over London City Lionesses in the League Cup quarter-finals, and find themselves in third place in the WSL, six points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are four points shy of their upcoming opponent in fourth position and secured a 3-1 away victory over second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend.

Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 :30 am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League (WSL) match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available to watch live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Lina Hurtig, Laura Wienroither, and Teyah Goldie, who all remain confined to the treatment room, while Emma Fox has joined up with the USWNT squad ahead of the Women's Concacaf Gold Cup.

Vivianne Miedema is in line to return to the matchday squad after missing the previous two matches due to a minor knee injury.

The Gunners' boss Jonas Eidevall revealed that Caitlin Foord was hooked off in the midweek cup victory over over London City Lionesses as a precaution, and the Australia international is expected to be ready to assume her spot in the side for Saturday's clash.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D’Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Lia Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blacksteinus

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United Women manager Marc Skinner has revealed that Jayde Riviere will miss out for a second successive game after picking up an injury against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

With seven goals in her last six games across all competitions, Nikita Parris is expected to spearhead the United attack against her former club.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Evans; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce, Chamberlain Defenders: Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Riviere, George, Mannion, Rabjohn, Evans, Newell, Davies Midfielders: Toone, Parris, Zelem, Miyazawa, Galton, García, Ladd, Guerrero, Naalsund, May, Watson, C. Williams, Aherne, Deering, Geyse Forwards: Ferreira, Malard, Williams, Barry, Francis, Ashton, Parris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/10/2023 Manchester United Women 2-2 Arsenal Women FA WSL 19/04/2023 Manchester United Women 1-1 Arsenal Women FA WSL 19/11/2022 Arsenal Women 2-2 Manchester United Women FA WSL 05/02/2022 Arsenal Women 1-1 Manchester United Women FA WSL 20/01/2022 Arsenal Women 0-1 Manchester United Women FA WSL

