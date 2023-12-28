Arsenal vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on West Ham in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Gunners are second with a game in hand over leaders Liverpool and will be confident of reclaiming the top spot with a win in the London Derby.

West Ham are 10 points behind Arsenal in a respectable seventh place after 18 league games and will be hoping to pull off another shock result in the context of the title race this season. Arsenal's last outing was a draw against Liverpool whereas West Ham are oozing with confidence from their win over Manchester United.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: December 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.15 pm EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled at 3.15 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock for fans in the US. The match highlights will be available on the platform and also on the clubs' official YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta's team faces no new injury challenges leading up to Thursday's game.

However, the in-form Kai Havertz will be absent from the field against West Ham due to a suspension.

The hosts continue to grapple with the absence of Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who remain sidelined.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, White, Walters, Soares Midfielders: Elneny, Smith Rowe, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard Forwards: Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus

West Ham team news

The only injury concern for the visitors is Michail Antonio, who continues to contend with a persistent knee problem.

The London club dealt with winter illnesses affecting their squad before their victory over Man United. Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet were both unavailable for that match, but Aguerd has shown signs of improvement in the past week.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 West Ham United 3 - 1 Arsenal League Cup April 2023 West Ham United 2 - 2 Arsenal Premier League December 2022 Arsenal 3 - 1 West Ham United Premier League May 2022 West Ham United 1 - 2 Arsenal Premier League December 2021 Arsenal 2 - 0 West Ham United Premier League

