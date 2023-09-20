Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will begin their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a group game against PSV at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners have registered four wins and a draw in the Premier League this season. The team from London will be confident of getting off to a winning start in Group B.

PSV will not be an easy opposition for the Premier League side, as the Eredivisie club are unbeaten this season. They have also been in good scoring form in the final third, with 13 goals in the bag in their last three matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs PSV kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The game between Arsenal and PSV will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal, who were already missing three key players - Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, and Mohamed Elneny faced another setback over the weekend.

Gabriel Martinelli is the latest to get injured as he sustained a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

PSV team news

PSV winger Noa Lang had to leave the field just 11 minutes into the second half during the match against NEC. However, he has traveled with the team to England.

Unfortunately, PSV also have a trio of defenders - Armando Obispo, Fredrik Oppegard, and Mauro Junior - all nursing injuries.

On a positive note, their captain, Luuk de Jong, has been in sensational form this season, contributing to 14 goals in just nine games, scoring nine himself and providing five assists.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Sangare, Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Bakayoko, El Ghazi, Saibari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2022 PSV vs. Arsenal Europa League October 2022 Arsenal vs. PSV Europa League March 2007 Arsenal vs. PSV Champions League February 2007 PSV vs. Arsenal Champions League November 2004 PSV vs. Arsenal Champions League

Useful links