Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch crunch Premier League clash

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal have dropped to third in the standings - they are five points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind Manchester City. Newcastle are eighth and hoping to make a final push to get into the top four.

The Gunners have won their last five games in the league but their most recent outing ended up in a defeat at the hands of Porto in the Champions League. They will be confident of bouncing back from that result with a win over the Magpies. The visitors have only lost one out of their last seven games across all competitions and that defeat came against Manchester City. They will be hoping to come back from London with points.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

In the midweek fixture, Arsenal welcomed back Fabio Vieira to the matchday squad after a three-month absence. However, Thomas Partey was not included for the first leg.

Partey and Gabriel Jesus, who is nursing a knee injury, are expected to return soon but this weekend may come too soon for them. Additionally, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined with injuries.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle faced another setback as Callum Wilson suffered an unusual pectoral injury, ruling him out for approximately 12 weeks. However, Alexander Isak is nearing a return from a groin injury and might reinforce the offensive lineup. Joe Willock, former Arsenal player, is also eyeing a comeback.

Fabian Schar has resumed training after a wrist injury sustained against Bournemouth. However, Sandro Tonali is suspended, while Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Joelinton, and Elliot Anderson remain sidelined.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Hayden, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Gordon, Barnes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/11/23 Newcastle United 1 - 0 Arsenal Premier League 07/05/23 Newcastle United 0 - 2 Arsenal Premier League 04/01/23 Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League 17/05/22 Newcastle United 2 - 0 Arsenal Premier League 27/11/21 Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League

