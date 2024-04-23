This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cole Palmer Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Premier League
team-logo
Emirates Stadium
team-logo
watch on fubo
GOAL

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueArsenal vs ChelseaArsenalChelsea

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Arsenal are tied on points with Liverpool at the top of the league table, whereas Chelsea are struggling down in ninth place.

After a run of three winless games, which includes a Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, Arsenal beat Wolves in their most recent outing. Chelsea's form has been slightly better in recent weeks, but their last game was an FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester City. It should be an evenly matched-contest based on recent performances.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date:April 23, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber is the sole confirmed absentee for the Gunners, although he's nearing a return from a significant knee injury suffered on his debut.

Takehiro Tomiyasu might recover from a knock, and Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to be in contention for a spot in the lineup, with some rotation expected.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Chelsea team news

Mauricio Pochettino will have to assess Cole Palmer who is doubtful due to illness.

Christopher Nkunku is on the brink of a return, although this match may come too soon for him. Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill are also on the verge of returning.

Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia are all dealing with injuries.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto
Midfielders:Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine
Forwards:Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/10/23Chelsea 2 - 2 ArsenalPremier League
03/05/23Arsenal 3 - 1 ChelseaPremier League
06/11/22Chelsea 0 - 1 ArsenalPremier League
24/07/22Arsenal 4 - 0 ChelseaFriendly
21/04/22Chelsea 2 - 4 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement