Arsenal vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be aiming for a measure of revival when they welcome Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium for a Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in Group B having picked up a 2-1 victory against Sevilla in the previous UCL gameweek.

However, the Gunners not only suffered their first Premier League loss of the season in Saturday's 1-0 result at Newcastle United but were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

Meanwhile, following the Arsenal loss, Diego Alonso's men have registered draws against Cadiz and Celta Vigo in La Liga around making progress in Copa del Rey with a 3-0 win over Quintanar.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Sevilla kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Sevilla will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Martin Odegaard, who was not included in the tie at St. James' Park, remains a doubt with a hip problem.

The injury list has the names of all Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Jesus on it, while the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard can see themselves starting on Wednesday.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Vieira, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Sevilla team news

Alonso will be able to avail the services of Sergio Ramos and Fernando if the duo is able to shake off their calf and back issues, respectively.

Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is also back from a finger sprain, but Marcao and Alfonso Pastor are sure to miss out through injuries.

Youssef En-Nesyri is in fine form and is likely to start ahead of Mariano Diaz in attack, while Dodi Lukebakio could get the nod over Oliver Torres.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Rakitic, Soumare, Sow; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Mariano, Ocampos, Suso, Lamela, Lukebakio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 24, 2023 Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal UEFA Champions League July 30, 2022 Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla Emirates Cup July 30, 2017 Arsenal 1-2 Sevilla Emirates Cup November 27, 2007 Sevilla 3-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League September 19, 2007 Arsenal 3-0 Sevilla UEFA Champions League

Useful links