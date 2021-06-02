Arsenal fan pleads guilty to Maupay death threats and faces £10,000 fine or two years in prison

The Singaporean man sent abuse to the Brighton striker after he scored the winner against the Gunners last June

A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to Brighton forward Neal Maupay.

Derek Ng De Ren faces a fine of up to £10,000 or a two-year prison sentence after he sent the abuse to Maupay through Instagram following the Premier League game between Arsenal and Brighton in June 2020.

Brighton reported the messages to the Premier League through its online abuse reporting system, with the league then working with the club and authorities in Singapore to locate and prosecute the man.

What was said?

“I would like to thank the club and Premier League for the support they showed me in this matter, and the professionalism in dealing with it, as well as the police and courts in Singapore," Maupay said in a statement on Brighton's website.

“The vile and toxic abuse of which I was on the receiving end is a daily occurrence for many professional athletes and public figures and I hope this goes some way to showing those online trolls that it is totally unacceptable and that the authorities are prepared to take the necessary action.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters added: “The online abuse Neal received was appalling and nobody should have to deal with such threatening messages. We are committed to supporting players, managers and their families and will continue to work with relevant authorities to fight online hate."

What happened in the June 2020 match?

Arsenal fan Ng targeted Maupay after the striker scored the winner against the Gunners in a game that also saw him involved in a challenge with Bernd Leno, which resulted in the goalkeeper taken off the field on a stretcher.

After an investigation by police in Singapore, with assistance from Brighton and the Premier League, the 19-year-old man was identified and located. Ng is set to be sentenced on July 7.

