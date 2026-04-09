Arne Slot's side were torn apart, with one observer stating bluntly: 'This is simply unacceptable!'

During Thursday’s broadcast of Vandaag Inside, René van der Gijp and Valentijn Driessen mocked Arne Slot’s post-match attire after his Liverpool side faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Van der Gijp compared the Reds’ coach to a swimming instructor.

“I saw him in that T-shirt after the match,” Driessen began. “That’s not right. He’s Liverpool’s manager!”

Regular panellist Van der Gijp then chimed in, “He looked like a swimming instructor!” Driessen continued, “In his first match at Feyenoord, away at Willem II, he was also wearing a T-shirt.”

“I was at the next presser and, following my wife’s advice, I told him that wouldn’t fly. A Feyenoord manager can’t be on the touchline in a Zeeman T-shirt.”

“After that, he never wore a T-shirt again. Now he’s back in it, and he’s lost the plot. A Liverpool manager can’t stand there in a Zeeman shirt,” Driessen concludes.