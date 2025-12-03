How to watch Arkansas vs Louisville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The ACC/SEC Challenge rolls on Wednesday night with a marquee clash at the KFC Yum! Center, where the Louisville Cardinals welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks in what promises to be a heavyweight college hoops battle.

Louisville is without question a quality outfit, but this matchup means even more for Arkansas. After going toe-to-toe with both Duke and Michigan State, and falling just short, the Razorbacks are desperate to add a signature win to their résumé. The Cardinals may be rolling, yet their schedule hasn't exactly been a gauntlet. They sit 345th in Strength of Schedule on KenPom, while Arkansas is up at 216. It's the trend across college basketball these days: face a couple of elite opponents, then pad the record with a string of lower-tier teams at home.

For John Calipari's crew, this is the type of non-conference result that moves the needle. They'll get plenty of opportunities in SEC play to prove their worth, but knocking off a Top-10 Louisville team would be a massive boost, the kind of win selection committees remember in March.

Arkansas vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks will face off against the Cardinals in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs Louisville team news & key performers

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Counting out a John Calipari-coached team is never wise. Arkansas enters with two blemishes, both against blue blood opponents, a tight 69–66 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 8 and a setback to Duke on Nov. 27 in Chicago. Darius Acuff Jr. paced the Hogs in that Duke matchup with 21 points and five assists, while Trevon Brazile chipped in an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Razorbacks couldn't quite keep up on the shooting front, hitting 41% from the floor compared to Duke’s 49%, with Cam Boozer erupting for 35 points and nine rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting.

Freshman sensation Mark Thomas continues to carry the scoring load, pouring in 17.6 points per game along with 3.9 assists, while Acuff Jr. follows closely at 17.4 points and 4.4 dimes per night — including an eye-catching 45% mark from beyond the arc. Arkansas ranks 36th overall on KenPom, with its Adjusted Offense and Adjusted Defense sitting 47th and 35th, respectively, heading into this road showdown.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville returns to the floor for the first time since Nov. 26, when it steamrolled NJIT 104-47 as a 44-point favorite. Ryan Conwell stole the show in that one, piling up 32 points, nine boards and six assists in a dominant all-around display. The Cardinals come in unbeaten at 7-0, with signature victories over Kentucky (by eight on Nov. 11) and Cincinnati on the road (Nov. 21). The No. 6 Cards aren't just racking up wins, they're also checking every efficiency box, sitting eighth overall on KenPom, second in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency and 30th on the defensive side.

They've been doing all this despite limited availability from 6-10 center Kasean Pryor, who was held back by injuries last season and is questionable again due to a concussion after appearing in only four games so far. Conwell continues to be the engine of the offense, averaging 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting a blistering 46.5% from the field and 45.2% from deep.