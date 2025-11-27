How to watch Arkansas vs Duke NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of the crown-jewel non-conference clashes of the 2025-26 college hoops calendar hits center stage on Thanksgiving, as No. 4 Duke squares up with No. 22 Arkansas in a CBS showcase that feels more like a March preview than a holiday matinee. It's the second straight Thanksgiving appearance on CBS for the Razorbacks, who were outgunned 90-77 by Illinois in last year's holiday spotlight.

This time around, all eyes will be glued to the floor for a different reason, superstar freshmen running wild. Duke rolls in with generational talent Cameron Boozer, a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and already playing like he owns the paint. Arkansas counters with a pair of headliners of their own, future lottery picks Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., giving this matchup the kind of NBA-scout attendance you’d expect at a G-League showcase.

The Blue Devils are sitting at 7-0 for the first time since the 2021-22 season and are gunning for an 8-0 launch not seen in Durham since 2017-18, the same campaign that ended in the Elite Eight. They're young, they're deep, and they're moving through early opponents like a snowplow down a back road.

Arkansas isn't backing down, either. At 5-1 in Year 2 of the John Calipari era, the Razorbacks have looked sharp minus a stumble against Michigan State earlier this month. If there's a note of caution, it's their rough recent history against ACC teams, just 4-9 against the conference since 2014-15, but this squad has the firepower to turn that page.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas vs Duke NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks will face off against the Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at United Center in Chicago, IL.

Date Thursday, November 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Arkansas vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Razorbacks and the Blue Devils live on CBS nationally. Streaming options are available on Paramount+, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Arkansas vs Duke team news & key performers

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Arkansas might not have the preseason spotlight in the SEC, but they have the pieces to make plenty of noise. Picked fifth in the league poll, the Razorbacks lost stars Adou Thiero, Boogie Fland, and Johnell Davis, but a strong returning group keeps the foundation solid. Trevon Brazile (13.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG), Karter Knox (9.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG), DJ Wagner (9.3 PPG, 4.0 APG), and Billy Richmond III (8.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG) form the backbone of the rotation.

The real revelation so far has been the freshmen. Meleek Thomas is playing like a star in the making, averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a night. Right beside him is sharpshooting guard Darius Acuff Jr., pouring in 16.8 points and 4.3 assists while hitting 43 per cent from deep. The Razorbacks are smart and disciplined with the ball, coughing it up just 9.2 times per game, and they make opponents pay at the stripe with a scorching 79.9 percent clip.

Duke Blue Devils team news

The ACC runs through Durham this season, and there’s no debating it. Duke enters 2025-26 as the team to beat, armed with a deep roster that blends experience and elite young talent. Six players are back, five blue-chip freshmen arrive, plus one proven college transfer. Jon Scheyer didn’t lose a single player to the portal this time, a massive relief after the roster exodus he endured in the spring of 2024.

The returning core already looks battle-ready. Isaiah Evans (13.0 PPG) and Caleb Foster (8.4 PPG) share the backcourt, both stepping into bigger roles after averaging roughly 14 minutes a night last year. Maliq Brown and Patrick Ngongba II provide stability, toughness, and glue to support the wave of new firepower.

The spotlight, though, belongs to freshman phenom Cameron Boozer. The five-star forward has been everything the hype suggested and then some, averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 boards, and 4.0 assists. With size, polish, and NBA-caliber athleticism, he’ll be in the No. 1 pick conversation all year. The Blue Devils also feature Italy’s rising star Dame Sarr (8.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.7 SPG) and senior big man Ngongba is punching in 13.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Off the bench, keep an eye on Nikolas Khamenia (7.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG), the ever-reliable Brown (6.4 PPG), and freshman floor general Cayden Boozer (7.4 PPG, 4.0 APG), who plays beyond his years.