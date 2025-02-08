How to watch today's Arkansas vs Alabama NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC) will welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday in a high-stakes SEC showdown.

For the Razorbacks, this matchup presents a golden opportunity. With Alabama rolling into town ranked in the top five, Arkansas has a chance to make a serious statement in its push toward an NCAA Tournament bid. The Tide, meanwhile, have plenty on the line as well. Locked in as a tournament team, Alabama is eyeing a No. 1 seed, and dropping this contest would be a major setback in that pursuit.

With two big road victories already in their pocket, a home win over a top-five opponent would be a résumé booster of the highest order for Arkansas. Meanwhile, for Alabama, taking care of business against a bubble team like the Razorbacks is essential to solidifying their standing among the nation's elite.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas vs Alabama NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas vs Alabama: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks and the Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas vs Alabama on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arkansas vs Alabama play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

The Razorbacks are trending in the right direction, winning three of their last four games, including an 89-79 triumph over Kentucky. However, they also suffered a narrow 65-62 loss to Oklahoma during that stretch. Despite sitting near the bottom of the SEC standings at 3-6, Arkansas has been competitive, averaging 76.8 points per game while allowing just 68.7 points against. They also tally 35.6 rebounds and 14.6 assists per contest.

Adou Thiero has been the go-to option for Arkansas, averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, DJ Wagner has provided solid production, chipping in 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest. The Razorbacks have been efficient offensively, shooting 46.7% from the floor, 73.1% from the free-throw line, and 33.8% from deep.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

The Crimson Tide enter this clash on a five-game winning streak, having most recently taken down Mississippi State (88-84) and LSU (80-73). Sitting second in the SEC standings at 8-1, Alabama boasts a high-powered offense that averages 90.2 points per game while conceding 78.3 points per contest. They also dominate the glass with 44.8 rebounds per game and distribute the ball well, averaging 17.0 assists.

Leading the charge is Mark Sears, who puts up 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He gets strong support from Grant Nelson, who contributes 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per outing. Alabama has been efficient offensively, shooting 47.6% from the field, 70.9% from the free-throw line, and 33.6% from beyond the arc.