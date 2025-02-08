How to watch today's Arizona vs Texas Tech NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona vs Texas Tech NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Riding high on its best-ever start in Big 12 play, No. 13 Texas Tech takes its seven-game winning streak out west for a marquee showdown against No. 20 Arizona on Saturday at the McKale Memorial Center. The Red Raiders (18-4, 9-2 Big 12) remain flawless on the road at 5-0 and will aim to complete a season sweep of the Wildcats (16-6, 10-1 Big 12) after securing a convincing 70-54 victory in their previous meeting on January 18.

Texas Tech extended the nation's 11th-longest active winning streak on Tuesday with a commanding 73-59 triumph over Baylor in Lubbock. The Red Raiders took a 34-24 lead into halftime and kept the Bears at bay with a 39-35 second-half edge to seal the deal.

The Wildcats, winners of five straight, took care of business on the road Tuesday with an 85-74 victory over BYU. Arizona went into the break knotted at 41-41 but found another gear in the second half, outscoring the Cougars 44-33 to pull away.

Arizona vs Texas Tech: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Red Raiders will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue McKale Center Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona vs Texas Tech on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Red Raiders on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Arizona vs Texas Tech play-by-play commentary on radio

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

In their last game, Caleb Love paced the Wildcats with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Jaden Bradley chipped in 17 points, four boards, two assists, and two steals. Off the bench, Henri Veesaar made his presence felt with 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals, and Tobe Awaka provided an efficient 14 points, nine boards, and one assist in just 19 minutes of action.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key performers

Last time out, Chance McMillian led the charge with 19 points, four rebounds, and one assist, while Darrion Williams delivered an all-around performance with 17 points, eight boards, and one assist. Elijah Hawkins added 13 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, while Federiko Federiko provided a spark off the bench, chipping in eight points, three blocks, and four rebounds in 28 minutes.