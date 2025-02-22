How to watch today's Arizona vs BYU NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona versus BYU NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The BYU Cougars (18-8, 9-6 Big 12) and Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-4 Big 12) are set to clash on Saturday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, in a pivotal Big 12 basketball showdown.

BYU suffered an 84-66 defeat at Cincinnati on February 8 after previously hosting Arizona, but the Cougars have since bounced back with three consecutive wins. Their impressive run includes a dominant 91-57 rout of No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday at the Marriott Center, catapulting them to No. 31 in the NET rankings.

BYU controlled the game from start to finish, and Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged it as the Jayhawks' toughest game of the season. The Cougars also secured a narrow 73-69 victory at West Virginia on February 11 and followed that up with an 80-65 triumph over Kansas State at home on February 15.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs BYU Cougars NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Wildcats vs BYU Cougars: Date and tip-off time

Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue McKale Center Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats and the BYU Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Arizona Wildcats vs BYU Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

On the other side, Arizona's fifth-year power forward Trey Townsend has struggled over the past month, with his form dipping even before suffering a concussion on February 4. Now, for the first time in his college career, he's being asked to come off the bench—a shift that could either reignite his game or deepen his slump. Caleb Love is putting up 15.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats.

BYU Cougars news & key performers

In their last three matchups, BYU has hit 34.5% of their shots from beyond the arc while dominating the boards with a rebounding margin of +9.3. Defensively, they tallied 14 steals against Kansas. While their starting five remains unchanged, defensive specialists Mawot Mag and Trey Stewart have seen more court time, whereas freshman scorer Kanon Catchings has seen his minutes drop, logging only two minutes against Kansas.

Junior guard Richie Saunders, 22, has outperformed his season average of 9.8 points per game since February 4, when he scored 11 points against Arizona, hitting 2-of-5 from deep. Since that matchup, he's averaged 15.8 points per game. Against Kansas, Saunders was red-hot from beyond the arc, drilling all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finishing with 22 points.