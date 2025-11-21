How to watch today's Arizona vs Baylor NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arizona Wildcats are all set to square off with the Baylor Bears at the Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The Wildcats hold a 7-3 overall record and have won four games in their seven conference games. They enter this game on the back of three successive wins against Cincinnati (30-24), Kansas (24-20) and Colorado (52-17), and will be beaming to extend their streak. They have been in beastly form at home, losing only once in their six home games so far, and will enter the games as clear favorites.

The Bears enter this game on the back of a loss to 12th-ranked Utah (55-28). They have a 5-5 overall record and have emerged victorious in three of their seven conference clashes. They have an even away record, winning two and losing two so far. However, they would aim to turn the tables once they take the pitch against the Wildcats and hand them a setback in what has been a prosperous journey so far.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Arizona vs Baylor: Date & kick-off time

The Arizona vs Baylor game will be played on November 22 at the Arizona Stadium.

Date November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 01:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona vs Baylor on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Arizona vs Baylor Team News

Arizona Team News

The Wildcats have defensive back Jay'Vion Cole listed as a questionable, and defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea as a doubtful. They have a few players ruled out like offensive linemen Jordan Brown and Tristan Bounds, linebacker Myron Robinson, defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew, defensive lineman Tre Smith and tight end Tyler Powell.

Baylor Team News

For Baylor, wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins, who was suspended, is listed as a probable for this fixture. They will however, miss out on the services of defensive lineman DK Kalu, linebackers Corey Kelly (offensive linebacker) and Phoenix Jackson, wide receiver Mason Dossett, running back Dawson Pendergrass (foot injury since August), and safety Devin Turner (knee injury since August.