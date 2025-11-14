How to watch Arizona State vs Gonzaga NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arizona State may be sitting at 2-0, but the Sun Devils are staring down a mountain on Friday night as college basketball heavyweight No.19 Gonzaga rolls into Tempe. And make no mistake — this isn't just a tough test. It's a full-on measuring stick game.

The Bulldogs (3-0) have opened the season looking every bit like the national contender they always are, steamrolling Texas Southern 98-43, handling Oklahoma 83-68, and absolutely dismantling Creighton 90-63 on Tuesday. Gonzaga didn’t just beat the 23rd-ranked Bluejays — they buried them. The Zags torched Creighton in the second half, 46-25, shot a blistering 52.9% from the field, and turned the paint into their personal playground with a 48-20 scoring advantage inside.

Arizona State, meanwhile, has taken care of business out of the gate. The Sun Devils handled Southern Utah 81-64 and followed it up with an 81-66 win over Utah Tech. In the opener, ASU shot 49%, but they got bullied on the glass and outscored in the paint, surrendering 16 offensive rebounds. The difference-maker? Their track-meet transition game, racking up 24 fast-break points to run the Thunderbirds out of the building.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona State vs Gonzaga NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arizona State vs Gonzaga: Date and tip-off time

The Sun Devils will face off against the Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET or 8:00 pm PT at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ.

Date Friday, November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET or 8:00 pm PT Venue Desert Financial Arena Location Tempe, AZ

How to watch Arizona State vs Gonzaga on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Arizona State and Gonzaga live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Arizona State vs Gonzaga team news & key performers

Arizona State Wildcats team news

Arizona State is coming off a difficult 13-20 campaign in which the Sun Devils limped to a 4-16 mark in Big 12 play, finishing second from the bottom. Their season ended with a first-round exit to Nebraska in the inaugural College Basketball Crown. Now entering his 11th year at the helm, Bobby Hurley sits at 168-151 in Tempe and faces another uphill climb after ASU was projected to finish dead last (16th) in the Big 12 preseason poll.

This year's squad barely resembles last season's roster. With only two players returning, Hurley rebuilt almost the entire group, bringing in seven transfers and one freshman in hopes of clawing back to the .500 mark and easing the pressure on his job. The early standout has been 7-foot-1 rookie center Mor Massamba Diop, who leads the team across the board with 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.

Three other players are off to strong starts as well: senior guard Anthony Johnson, a University of the Cumberlands transfer (12.0 PPG, 3.5 APG), Pepperdine product Maurice Odum (11.5 PPG, 7.0 APG, 5.0 RPG), and Oakland transfer Allen Mukeba (10.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG).

Senior guard Adante' Holiman, who poured in 16.9 points per game last season at Georgia Southern, still hasn't made his season debut due to an elbow issue, but he figures to be a major piece once healthy. Also keep an eye on junior guard Marcus Adams Jr. (4.0 PPG), a former blue-chip recruit who originally committed to Kansas.

Arizona State Injury Report: Holiman (elbow) is questionable for Friday’s matchup with Gonzaga.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

Gonzaga, meanwhile, is coming off a 26-9 season in which the Bulldogs finished second in the WCC at 14-4, captured the conference tournament title, and bowed out in the NCAA Tournament's second round. Mark Few, now deep into his storied run in Spokane, carries a remarkable 744-152 record and once again has his team favored to win the WCC, per the league's preseason poll.

The Zags did lose key backcourt pillars from last year's team, including Ryan Nembhard (10.5 PPG, 9.8 APG) and Khalif Battle (13.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG) — but they return plenty of firepower. Senior forward Graham Ike (17.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG) is back to anchor one of the oldest, most mature squads in the country, with an average age north of 21. Redshirt junior Braden Huff gives Gonzaga another high-end frontcourt option after his breakout postseason.

Few also reloaded through the transfer portal, adding athletic, multi-positional wings and experienced veterans. Notable newcomers include Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG at Grand Canyon), former ASU guard Adam Miller (9.8 PPG), and ex-Florida State wing Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG). Depth, length, and versatility remain this roster's calling cards.

Gonzaga Injury Report: The Bulldogs have a clean bill of health heading into Friday’s showdown with Arizona State.